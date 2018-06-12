Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh
Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh
News

Hammerhead spotted off popular Coast beach

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Jun 2018 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM

A 'TEN foot' hammerhead shark was spotted lurking at Kings Beach yesterday evening. 

The shark and another smaller one were reported by shark website Dorsal and shared on social media. 

The sharks were seen at about 4.45pm via drone footage from the shoreline. 

"I was flying around and spotted two sharks, the front shark was unknown and probably four-foot long," Dorsal posted. 

"The other was clearly a hammerhead shark which was a big shark, maybe 10-foot. 

"It was clear to see while flying overhead and they were cruising about 100 metres out from the beach. 

"They were just cruising."

editors picks hammerhead shark shark sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CLOSE CALL: Midnight blaze threatens family, destroys garage

    CLOSE CALL: Midnight blaze threatens family, destroys garage

    Breaking 'The crews worked tirelessly to save the neighbouring properties'

    • 12th Jun 2018 8:03 AM
    Marijuana: Outlasting what the experts say

    premium_icon Marijuana: Outlasting what the experts say

    News How long does marijuana remain detectable in saliva? Hours or days?

    • 12th Jun 2018 7:33 AM
    Probation and compo after drug and assault pleas

    premium_icon Probation and compo after drug and assault pleas

    News Gympie man ordered to pay compo to injured police officer

    • 12th Jun 2018 7:23 AM
    Councillor says Station Rd roundabout is justified

    Councillor says Station Rd roundabout is justified

    News 'There is no doubt the intersection needed upgrading'

    • 12th Jun 2018 7:07 AM

    Local Partners