28°
News

Hammer-wielding skull crusher guilty of attempted murder

Jessica Grewal | 23rd Mar 2017 5:31 AM
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily.
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily. Jessica Grewal

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE man who savagely attacked a father with a hammer to the point where his brain was left exposed has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Glen Reginald Francis, 38, dealt a skull crushing blow to Timothy Udris at a Monkland home in June 2014.

The pair had just returned from a trip to Hervey Bay where they and local drug dealer Terry McEwan hoped to source a "garbage bag full” of cold and flu tablets for a methamphetamine cook.

They were unsuccessful and by the time they arrived back in Gympie, tensions had reached boiling point.

The three-day trial heard Francis accused Mr Udris of "running (his) name around town” and yelled "you're dead” before repeatedly punching his victim as he sat on a couch.

When Mr Udris, an experienced mixed martial arts fighter, laughed at Francis, he became visibly infuriated and called out to a friend to pass him a hammer.

Francis struck Mr Udris in the head, causing his skull to shatter like a "boiled egg” and tearing through his brain lining.

Francis initially pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The plea was rejected by Crown Prosecutor Jacob Robson who said the fact that Francis fled the scene without offering any assistance to his victim was proof he "wished him dead”.

It took the jury just three hours to reach their verdict. A previous trial ended with a hung jury.

Francis's adopted mother, respected Aboriginal elder Lillian Burke, wept as details of his childhood were read out.

The court heard Ms Burke, who works with Cooloola Aboriginal Services and other community organisations throughout the Wide Bay, came across Francis when he was a troubled 12-year-old, living off the streets in Western Australia.

Ms Burke was visiting her family at the time and brought Francis back to Queensland where she raised him as her own son.

But the court heard that despite Ms Burke's best efforts, Francis had "consistently and persistently re-offended” and nine stints in jail had not been enough to encourage him to "reconsider his lifestyle'.

Francis was to be sentenced on Wednesday but Justice John Byrne said while it was clear Mr Udris was lucky to be alive, there was no clear medical evidence about how the attack had impacted his life.

He was sceptical of claims the attack had condemned both Mr Udris and his wife Emily, who was now his carer, to raising their children solely on government benefits when both were already reliant on Centrelink payments before.

He said there was also evidence Mr Udris had received serious injuries in two car accidents long before the attack.

Sentencing was adjourned so a full medical report could be prepared.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  attempted murder glen reginald francis guilty verdict timothy udris

29 jobs going in Gympie right now

29 jobs going in Gympie right now

Looking for work: Murray Views, Sarina Russo, Gympie Motorcycles, Gympie Regional Council are all hiring now

Ponderous system continues to fail our children

Ponderous system continues to fail our children

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

Taurean Thompson.

Muster expected to continue despite turmoil.

Board aims for Muster all will be proud of

Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.

Muster to go ahead after board meeting.

Local Partners

Gympie mum of three now homeless for two months

There are few options left for this Gympie woman

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

Artist impression and floor plan for the Tin Can Bay men's shed.

An April construction date has been approved by Gympie council

Chuck and Ted in Gympie

CHARACTERS: Strassman is coming to Gympie and is expected to perform in front of a sell-out crowd.

Ventriloquist to entertain Gympie

Energise yourself at Gympie wellbeing expo

GOOD VIBE: There'll be something for everyone at the Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre on Saturday, March 25.

Energy and Wellbeing Expo this Saturday

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

Taurean Thompson.

Muster expected to continue despite turmoil.

Board aims for Muster all will be proud of

Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.

Muster to go ahead after board meeting.

Former Muster artists worried about festival's future

TURMOIL: Muster founder Berard Webb said it would be a shame if the festival ended.

Berard Webb and Caitlyn Shadbolt share concerns over the future.

Pool, Walk To Beach in 2 Minutes

11 Naiad Court, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 2 $531,900

The muffled sounds of the sea, carried by sweet breezes drift through the comfortable split-level home like a lullaby. This three bedroom, two bathroom beach...

BRING ALL YOUR OFFERS!

L11 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy ... $58,000

Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy drive north of Gympie is this 1500m2 residential block of land. This almost flat block of land...

Large 4 Bedroom with unique appeal!

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $367,500

This modern 4 bedroom home oozes appeal from the minute you drive up to the property. Situated high on the hill with stunning mountain views and positioned to...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Quality, Class and Style

5/1 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 1 1 $545,000

Absolutely stunning, fully furnished, ground floor, luxurious unit, this truly is the perfect place to unwind and relax. Located on irreplacable real estate...

HUGE MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME &amp; MASSIVE SHED IS LIKE A BARN

12 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 1 $399,000

This unique Hebel block home has been designed with beach style living in mind. The interior spaciousness will delight and impress. It really has the wow factor...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

RELAX IN THE TOWNSHIP OF AMAMOOR!

32 Busby St, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Presentation is perfect in this much loved 3 bedroom brick home situated on a 1012m2 allotment in the centre of the lovely rural township of Amamoor. Well...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION 22nd OF...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!