HAMMER TIME: Four Gympie squads to play finals this weekend

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson has been left blown away by the progress of his club with four squads to take part in finals action this weekend.

The Under-15 and Under-17 girls squads will be the first off the blocks, taking to the turf this afternoon at 5pm and 5:35pm respectively.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson.

The senior women’s side will then face off against Caloundra at noon on Sunday, while the men’s side will take on Noosa at 2pm, both at the University of the Sunshine Coast fields.

Each team will be trying their best to cement a grand final berth, most of which are set down to take place two weeks from tomorrow.

McPherson said he was “ecstatic” to see the Hammers taking such big strides in a year hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as field allocation issues.

“We’ve probably faced more challenges than most this year, with our Under-15 and Under-17 girls we’ve managed to keep full teams on the field all season without one home game due to field allocation issues,” he said.

Four Gympie Hammers squads will see bruising finals action this weekend.

“It’s a great effort from the parents to support it like they have.

“All our juniors will play their last game of the standard season tomorrow.

“We reckon our Under-17s will have a fair crack at winning Division A, and my Under-15 girls will give Division 2 a fair shake-up too.”

McPherson, also the coach of the Under-15s, said the club’s progress was also promising in the context of further potential growth in years to come.

“I’m blown away to be honest. How they’ve developed throughout the year is so motivating for our whole club,” he said.

“We’ve ended up with seven teams playing this year, our growth just rolls on. It’s bloody amazing.”