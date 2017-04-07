Hammer down the mistakes: Gympie take on Maleny

STAND AND DELIVER: Gympie's game from the restart has been highlighted as a weakness, with the team looking to improve on mistakes Saturday against Maleny at Leprechaun Park at 3pm. Hammers Liam Urwin pictured here.

THE GYMPIE Hammers are looking to nail their mistakes against The Maleny Bushrangers at Leprechaun Park at 3pm on Saturday.

After two defeats at the hands of Noosa and Fraser Coast respectively, the Hammers have placed their faith in their fitness and attitude to trump a heavy Maleny side.

Gympie senior men's coach Jason Macpherson said his team promised big things against a Maleny side it played in pre-season.

"We performed well in the trial against them. We will be playing some tight rugby.

"Our strength will be our fitness. Our attitude is really high at the moment.

"We did a bit of work in our scrummage this week. We are looking at putting our most experienced pack on the field this weekend.”

Macpherson said the defeats had not impacted on the morale.

"It was only the second game of the season last weekend. Confidence is on the rise.

"After the excitement brought to our team from our backs in attack we've had a real upbeat training all week.

"Some young fellas' contributions last week with the boot kept us in the game.”

With a host of new faces in the team, many of which lack rugby union experience, the Hammers need game time to develop.

"There's a few new faces who haven't learned our drills and things like that,” Macpherson said.

"A few boys who have come from rugby league who haven't learned too much about rugby union just yet.”

With their kicking game picking up, lineouts tight, and scrums contested, Gympie has enlisted old hands in Blair Fuller and Rob May to hammer the final nails.

"We've got a squad who is willing to listen so they will learn a lot.

"We found last weekend, after looking at a few videos and photos, there's a lot of hesitation at the breakdown.

"We've actually given five deadset tries this season off mistakes at our kick-off.

"And yeah, we want the scrum.”

Macpherson earmarked two players who are key to unlocking the Maleny defence.

"Owen Dugdale. He's unbelievable. His confidence is just starting to grow.

"Moving back to the centre, he'll get some clean ball from our forwards this weekend and that will excite a few.

"Liam Urwin, he's only played a handful of the games, but the patience with the ball he showed last weekend was really high quality.”

In the earlier game, the women's 10s take on Caloundra at 2pm.

Macpherson said the team was exciting and promised a great game.

"The girls narrowly lost to the reigning champions, Noosa, by one try and a conversion.

"We are starting to see a lot of cohesion. We are also starting to see the young locals come in.

"Some of the old girls are starting to improve too and we are beginning to see some great rugby from them.

"We are expecting a good crowd and lots of noise to keep everyone on their toes.”

The Women's 10s kick off at 2pm at Leprechaun Park, with the men following at 3pm.