Hammer case sentence set for February

'GUILTY': Convicted Gympie CBD hammer attacker John Andrew Gay has been remanded in custody pending sentencing, set down for February after his barrister said he was awaiting potentially relevant medical information.

'GUILTY': Convicted Gympie CBD hammer attacker John Andrew Gay has been remanded in custody pending sentencing, set down for February after his barrister said he was awaiting potentially relevant medical information. Arthur Gorrie

THE sentence for a man convicted of attacking Gympie boxing trainer Tony Young with a hammer has been adjourned to the next Gympie District Court sittings in February.

John Andrew Gay, 50, was remanded in custody.

He had pleaded not guilty to armed assault with bodily harm on September 1 last year.

The assault was alleged to have occurred in the CBD shed which Mr Young rented from Gay's mother.

Gay was convicted on Monday by a jury of 11, after one of the original 12 jurors declared he had recognised Mr Young when Mr Young gave evidence last week.

The court was told the assault occurred as Mr Young worked at a table in the gym, not far from the corner of Monkland and Myall Sts. The jury took just over an hour to deliver their verdict on Monday.

Gay pleaded guilty yesterday to additional charges of possessing marijuana, a water pipe, digital scales suspected of being used in an offence, ammunition and fireworks and a credit card knife, all on September 11 last year, when police raided the property.

Sentencing, delayed to consider medical evidence, is now set for February 19.