No luck for man who bashed in a skull with a hammer

John Weekes
| 25th Aug 2017 6:11 AM
Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived the hammer attack, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily in April.
Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived the hammer attack, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily in April. Jessica Grewal

A HAMMER-WIELDING assailant who left a man to die on the floor of a drug dealer's house has lost an appeal against his conviction for attempted murder.

In April, 38 year-old Glen Reginald Francis was sentenced in April to 15 years jail after the bloody attack on Timothy Udris.

Mr Udris suffered skull fractures that had exposed part of his brain tissue.

On Thursday, Queensland Court of Appeal President Walter Sofronoff said Francis's "choice of weapon" and choice of Mr Udris as a target were significant factors.

Justice Sofronoff said "the only real issue" was whether Francis intended to kill Mr Udris.

Francis contended that directions the trial judge made were inadequate.

The court heard he also questioned whether the summing up at trial met all the needs of the jury.

The appeal court heard there were competing inferences around whether Francis had an intention to kill, or an intention to do grievous bodily harm.

At a hearing in Brisbane on Thursday, the appeal court unanimously dismissed Francis's appeal.

Previously, Roslyn Lee Ann Marsh and Terry Maxwell McEwan who failed to help Mr Udris as he bled on the floor, were each sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Stevie-Lee O'Toole, who put blood-soaked towels into a washing machine, was sentenced to nine months in jail but allowed immediate parole.

Mr Udris earlier said the chaos unfolded after a chance meeting with McEwan in a Gympie shopping centre car park.

He said he agreed to drive McEwan and Francis to Hervey Bay to source garbage bags full of cold and flu tablets.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

