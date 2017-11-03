News

'Hammer attack' trial latest

CBD ATTACK: Hammer assault claims face final judgment next week.
CBD ATTACK: Hammer assault claims face final judgment next week. Contributed
Arthur Gorrie
by

Clarification

THE Gympie Times this week published a story about a District Court judge's criticism of the timing of some pre-trial negotiations between defence and prosecution.

Judge Gary Long's comments were of a general nature and, contrary to the report, did not single out the Legal Aid Office for particular criticism.

He said while there were benefits in cases resolving themselves and saving the need for a trial, negotiations should ideally conclude before the court sittings begin, saving court time and avoiding the additional cost and inconvenience to the public of calling in a jury and witnesses.

'Hammer' trial

THE trial of a man charged over an alleged hammer attack in the Gympie CBD will continue, with final addresses to the jury on Monday.

John Andrew Gay, 50, has pleaded not guilty to assault with bodily harm, involving claims he attacked well-known Gympie boxing trainer Tony Young with a hammer and smashed his mobile phone on September 1 last year.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at MrYoung's then boxing gymnasium, which the court heard he rented from Mr Gay's mother.

Topics:  district court gympie court gympie crime judge gary long tony young

Gympie Times

