Hamish’s daughter’s cute stay home video

The Australian government may have introduced strict new measures in a bid to enforce social distancing, but it seems a cute message from a toddler might be all that's needed to do the trick.

Hamish Blake's daughter Rudy looks every inch the innocent babe, however, in a video uploaded to Instagram by mum Zoe Foster Blake, she has said exactly what will happen if people don't stay home.

The clip starts with Rudy saying: "Everybody listen up, you've got to stay home. If you don't, I'll scream.

In case viewers don't believe her, the tiny two-year-old repeats her threat: "I'm going to scream so don't be naughty.

"This is serious. Stay home. You have to stay home," she said wagging a finger for emphasis. "This is serious."

Hamish Blake’s daughter makes an compelling case for staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Instagram/zotheysay

It should come as no surprise the clip has gathered a whopping 239,000 likes and 10,500 comments since it was posted online two hours ago.

One person wrote: "Omg, she's soooo cute but oh so very serious - I'm paying attention!"

A second added: "I've never been so happy watching a video, she is just the cutest little button."

Others tagging in their friends said: "This is the content we need right now", while another said: "This is the best thing I have seen all day."

While young Rudy's video has struck a chord, it comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison dressed down those flouting social distancing recommendations at bars and beaches over the weekend.

Official advice from the Department of Health states a distance of 1.5m needs to be applied between people.

Hamish Blake’s daughter (pictured with his wife Zoe Foster Blake and son) may have sorted the government’s social distancing messaging problem. Picture: Instagram/zotheysay

On Sunday, the Prime Minister announced clubs, pubs, sporting venues, churches gyms would be closing in a bid to get people to adhere to social distancing.

At this stage, restaurants and cafes are able to remain open, but they can only serve customers takeaway food and beverages.

Schools will also remain open.

In a press conference, Mr Morrison told reporters there was no reason for Australians not to be following guidelines as outlined by the government.

"Coronavirus is not a secret. Everybody knows. It is wall-to-wall on every coverage, and every conversation happening around the country today.

"There is no excuse to say you do not know. You have to keep your healthy distance between each other," he said.

If Australians cannot do that, if they can't do that on a broader scale, they are denying the government and authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods."

Originally published as Hamish's daughter's cute stay home video