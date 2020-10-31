HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: 28 of Gympie’s spookiest stories

The tragedy of the original Grand Hotel at Goomeri (left) and the infamous glowing tombstone (right) have inspired some of the Gympie region's spookiest stories.

FITTINGLY, the weather gods have provided perfect weather for a few spooks on Halloween night in the Gympie region so far.

Are you fascinated by things that go bump in the night? Do you want to believe? Well this is just the list for you.

So before you dive in to a special screening of The Sixth Sense, The Conjuring or whatever your favourite horror flick is, check out some of the Gympie region’s scariest stories below:

1. Take a look inside Gympie’s most haunted building

THERE are “haunted house” stories told all over Gympie and surrounds, but reported apparitions at Joe’s Grand Hotel in Goomeri might just take the “spooky” crown.

The ruins of the original Grand Hotel at Goomeri, after a devastating fire on December 23, 1939 killed nine people.

What stands on the Boonara St grounds today is undoubtedly one of the region’s most beautiful buildings, but the old hotel met with tragedy when nine people perished in a destructive fire on December 23, 1939 – nine years after it was built.

Much has changed in Goomeri since the hotel was rebuilt about 1942, but staff members and locals agree that remnants of the past may remain within the walls.

2. Spectre caught in spooky snap at Gympie park?

DID Gympie just get a ghostly glimpse at the world beyond our own?

Lake Alford fountain appears to channel the ghost of Lady Mary.

At least one group of photographers thinks so, left with a spooky feeling when one of their crew snapped the apparent apparition of Lady Mary in Lake Alford’s fountain in early 2018.

3. Gympie fire station has a ghost

HOW would you feel if you heard footsteps coming down the stairs, to then turn around to see no-one there?

Station Officer Matthew Phillips hears foot steps in the fire station at times. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

Or be the only person in the building and hear a voice yell out to you?

The firefighters and the cleaners at the Gympie fire station are convinced the 80-year-old building is haunted.

The Gympie Fire Station on the corner of Bligh St.

4. Paranormal activity inside the old Gympie Times office?

There are countless stories of things going bump in the night inside the old Nash St building.

Last year, we decided to swap our day jobs for new careers in ghost hunting, and investigated the stories ourselves.

5. Majestic Theatre a ‘happy haunt’

Ron West from the Majestic Theatre in Pomona.

THE Pomona Majestic Theatre is much more than the world’s longest running silent film theatre, according to former owner and long-time pianola maestro Ron West.

The 87-year-old widower, who owned the building for over thirty years, believes it is home to multiple spirits, including that of his late wife Mandy.

Ron West from the Majestic Theatre in Pomona.

6. Gympie UFO witness reveals what mysterious craft looked like

COLIN Jones wasn’t expecting to see much of anything as he gazed skyward while his dinner finished cooking last night, but the sight that greeted him was too amazing not to share.

Somewhere west of the Glenwood mountain range, hovering in mid-air about 30 degrees above the mountaintops, he spotted a solid, “cigar shaped” mass.

It stayed there for “about four or five” minutes, shining a “beautiful, bright silvery gold colour”, and appeared to be burning at one end as if propelling itself.

7. There’s nothing quite like a good ghost story

Approaching the Nash St stop sign with nothing much other than a hot plate of pasta on my mind, I was startled to see the figure of an old man very suddenly appear to the left of my car – as if out of thin air.

I saw the man pass behind me in my peripheral vision, but lost him as I turned onto Lawrence St and headed towards five ways.

It couldn’t have been more than three seconds before I craned my head around to locate him as I drove away, but he was gone – as if he’d vanished.

The "glowing tombstone" of George Argo at Gympie Cemetery.

