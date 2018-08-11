HALF TIME: Cats leading Waves in 'scrappy' contest

HALF-TIME: Cats 7.6 (48) lead Waves 3.4 (22)

A SCRAPPY first half and poor disposal efficiency has not stopped the Cats opening up a comfortable advantage at the half-time break.

Gympie's defenders have held up against the struggling Waves, but the Cats haven't been able to put their opponents away just yet.

Key Forward Brad Forbes bagged two goals in the opening half to help the Cats establish their lead, while midfielder Kade Kent and defender Beau Ridgway also turned in strong performances.

An emphatic win would give the Cats a chance to finish top of the table, but final standings also depend on the other results from today's action.

We'll have more for you at full-time.

Bring it home, boys!

EARLIER

CAN'T make it to the Gympie Cats' last home game today?

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times this afternoon for rolling coverage of the Cats v Waves match from Ray Warren Oval.

Updates will be given at half-time and full-time.

Further coverage of today's match, along with a preview of the Cats' first finals appearance, will feature next week.

Go Cats!