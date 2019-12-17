Half price news: Dive into a great deal

Make the most of your summer and keep up with the conversation

Make the most of your summer and keep up with the conversation



As we head into summer holidays and the new year, staying connected is more important than ever.

Connected to our families. Connected to our communities. Connected to the world.

Our local journalists keep you connected by the work they do. they strive to keep you informed and they always deliver the most up to date news whenever you need it.

And they want you to feel part of it. We want to tell you about the stories that matter. And help you keep up with the conversation.

For just $3 a week for the first 12 weeks, we are encouraging those who haven't already become a digital subscriber to give us a go - even just to see what you are missing out on.

Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia's best value news subscription deal.

Not only does your subscription give you full access to your local website, but also News Corp major metropolitan and regional titles, including The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Melbourne's Herald-Sun, NT News, the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post, Townsville Bulletin and Hobart Mercury to name a few.

That give you access also to News' hugely popular SuperCoach competition via your state website, as well subscriber rewards worth hundreds of dollars each year.

WHAT YOU GET

¦ Full unrestricted digital access to this website on all your devices

¦ Exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences with our subscriber-only +Rewards program worth hundreds a year

OUR APP FEATURES

¦ Your subscription will deliver full access to our premium app experience for your local newspaper together with News' top metropolitan and regional mastheads

¦ Ability to set news alerts and notifications making sure you get the news when you want it most

¦ Access to the Digital Print Edition, to view your local newspaper as it's printed from 5am daily

As a subscriber, you'll see fewer intrusive ads on our site - we've rolled out even more improvements for subscribers that will make our site cleaner, easier to read and faster to load.

Check out the latest deals on offer here or phone our subscriptions team on 1300 361 604 Monday to Friday, 8am - 5pm (AEST)

Subscribe today and keep up with the conversation.