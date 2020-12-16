Half of Zillmere murder accused group on bail

Nearly half of the men accused of a deadly gang attack on Brisbane's northside have been granted bail with lawyers for the young men calling the complex murder case "very weak".

Abraham Ajang Yaak, 26, was one of 13 people accused of murdering 19-year-old Girum Mekonnen who was fatally stabbed during a brawl at a Zillmere park on September 13.

This morning Mr Yaak became the sixth man to be released from custody after his barrister Geoffrey Gunn echoed claims made by other defence counsels that the "450 gigabyte" police brief was weak and could take three years to unwind.

Mr Gunn told the Brisbane Supreme Court there was "no evidence" that Mr Yaak was at the scene or armed and the accusations were completely at odds with his client's character.

Girum Mekonnen was killed in a violent clash in a Zillmere park in September. Picture: Facebook



The court heard Mr Yaak was working for the Australian Taxation Office at the time of the offences and also volunteered to teach war orphans basketball after arriving as a refugee from Somalia.

Crown prosecutor Sam Bain opposed bail saying there was an "irresistible inference" that the group had formed an unlawful plan that day.

"They travelled in three cars in convoy from Ipswich to Zillmere park with weapons and numerous weapons," Mr Bain said.

"It was simply they came in, took them by surprise and attacked them."

Police on the scene at O’Callaghan Park at Zillmere. Picture: Peter Wallis



Mr Bain said Queensland Police alleged that Mr Yaak's car was in the convoy and an analysis of his phone placed him at the park.

But forensic testing on stained T-shirt and shoes were yet to be completed, the court heard.

Mr Yaak's older brother and another family member attended the bail application and sat in court with their hands together and eyes closed as Mr Gunn pushed for his release from custody.

"He has the support of a loving Christian family who are deeply embedded in the Brisbane community," Mr Gunn said.

Police still do not know who stabbed Girum Mekonnen, 19, during the violent brawl. Picture Facebook



Justice Susan Brown agreed that the case against Mr Yaak was "not strong on present evidence" and granted him bail on the condition he wear GPS tracking device and be subject to a home curfew.

He is the sixth man to be granted bail in the case.

Yohana Wal Wal and his brother Santo Wal Wal were granted bail while their two brothers - Kresto and Gabreal - remain in custody.

Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, Majok Riel Majok and Malat Akoi Makuach have also been granted bail.

At another bail application in November, the court was told that it had been two months since Mr Mekonnen's death and police still had no idea who stabbed him.

Originally published as Half of Zillmere murder accused group on bail