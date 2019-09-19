Half of Gympie expected for GT race day

OFF AND RACING: The Gympie Times general manager Tracey Mckean and sports reporter Rebecca Singh.

HORSES: Event organisers are anticipating another big crowd for The Gympie Times ladies day this Saturday.

"Marquees have been fully booked for weeks and we have functions upstairs,” Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said.

"There is going to be half of Gympie track side I think.”

With bushfires and droughts Gill said the club received support from trainers to ensure there were decent numbers for the race fields.

"With conditions as they are it is hard for everybody,” he said.

"We are quite lucky to receive the support we do from the trainers we have and appreciative of it.

"There has been bushfires and the drought, feed is expensive. We appreciate the trainers that do support us even in these trying times.”

Despite the predicted rain, Gill said the track would hold up and with the recent conditions rain would not be bad.

"There are a few showers about but I do not think it will much of a dampener on things because everyone knows we need the rain,” he said.

"I do not think the weather will have too much of an impact on the day.

"We do have a sand track and regardless of whether it is dry or wet the track holds up in all sorts of weather. It does hold up and it is an even stable track.”

It is not just the track that will see plenty of action, Gill said there is a big day off the track planned with the Gympie Regional Realty sales and rentals draw, fashions on the field, the ladies high tea and the races after party.

Gates open from 11am and the first race starts at 1pm.