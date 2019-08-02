Menu
Emergency crews are working to control a blaze south of Bauple.
Half dozen crews battling fires north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Aug 2019 2:14 PM
MORE than half-a-dozen firefighting crews are battling to control a bushfire which broke out this morning south of Bauple.

The blaze reportedly started just before midday near the Bruce Highway and Chapmans Rd.

A QFES spokesman said the fire is not posing a threat to properties at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

