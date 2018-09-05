'Half a mm if you're lucky': Gympie left high and dry again

DASHED HOPES: Gympie remains relatively dry despite a number of weather systems moving through the region this week.

DASHED HOPES: Gympie remains relatively dry despite a number of weather systems moving through the region this week. Contributed

UPDATE Wednesday 7.30am:

NO MORE than a few millimetres of rain hit Gympie ground yesterday and overnight, despite high hopes for a potential downpour.

Since 9am yesterday Gympie received a bare 1.2mm of rain, while outlying areas did not fare much better.

To the south Noosa Heads and Cooroy got 9mm and 6mm overnight, while Borumba Dam saw nothing and Dagun Pocket in the Mary Valley received just 1mm and Pomona 2mm.

Areas around Cedar Pocket Dam and Goomboorian were wet with 2mm, while Double Island Point on the Cooloola Coast received a minuscule 0.2mm.

The radar over the Gympie region showing patchy rain at 8am Wednesday morning. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said some light showers are still about the Gympie region toady but are not likely to raise the rain total by anything substantial.

"You'll get half a millimetre if you're lucky,” the forecaster said.

It's a similar story tomorrow when south easterly winds bring moisture on shore, but little rain.

On Saturday a forming trough system brings with it a slight chance of a thunderstorm, gusty winds but, again, little rainfall.

Gympie received just 26% of its long-term average rainfall this winter. MORE HERE: Gympie's winter rainfall at just 26% of average

EARLIER Tuesday 7am:

Gympie's seven day forecast shows hopes of rain this week. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

ALL eyes are on the clouds as they gather over Gympie this morning, promising anywhere between a sprinkle to a decent downpour.

If the sky is to deliver the much-needed rain, today is the best chance this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"We are expecting an upper low that is intensifying at the moment to peak today,” BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

Currently sitting off shore, the low is expected to come onshore today and extend inland, Ms Pattie said.

While rainfall total expectations are not high, slow moving showers could deliver moderate rainfall, potentially peaking in a thunderstorm in the early afternoon, she said.

Isolated areas in the Gympie region could receive up to 20mm, but the majority of the region is forecast to receive between 2-10mm, with the lower end of the scale being the most likely depending on the development of the upper low, Ms Pattie said.

The activity is forecast to decrease tomorrow, leaving only the possibility of lingering showers into Thursday.

Friday is looking calm and dry, before the return of another system from the west that could deliver another storm with limited falls of up to 5mm expected from the windy trough.

The increased cloud cover this week will keep top temperatures cooler - around the 20C mark, and overnight temperatures warmer at 13-14C for the week.