Half-a-million offered for hydrotherapy centre

DIPPING INTO THE FUNDS: Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Gympie Hydrotherapy Group Inc president Anita Femiano. Jacob Carson

WITH two-and-a-half weeks until Gympie heads to the polls, local MP Tony Perrett has announced another big spending package to entice voters.

Under a prospective LNP government, $500,000 has been allocated for a dedicated hydrotherapy centre.

Mr Perrett said the project was vital for the region, which has a large elderly demographic with the population steadily on the rise.

"The demand is increasing, the population is ageing,” Mr Perrett said.

"It's just important that as a developing and vibrant community that we do offer more opportunities and services around health.”

The funding announcement was warmly received by Gympie Hydrotherapy Group Inc's president Anita Femiano, who said Mr Perrett's backing would be vital securing a concrete future for the project.

The last time Gympie had a dedicated hydrotherapy centre was 2009, and Ms Femiano said the funding would be vital for discussions with Gympie Regional Council.

"It's absolutely essential we have this, and that it's part of the Aquatic Centre,” she said.

"That means if there's a family taking their child to therapy, then there are recreational options for the rest of the family too.”

Currently, if someone in Gympie requires hydrotherapy, they would have to travel to Noosa, Maryborough or the Sunshine Coast.

"To have to travel right out of town, to do an hour's drive to get somewhere to do it, it's the last thing they need,” Ms Femiano added.

"By having this, it will restore hope for people who have waited for years for the return of a local centre.”