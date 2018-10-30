Hair-raising Gympie stories of the unexplained and creepy

The old Gympie Train Station has its spooky tales.

BEWARE of ghosts and ghouls and all things frightening tomorrow - it's Halloween, the day the veneer between this world and the netherworld is thinnest.

From a ghostly glowing tombstone to various reports of yowies and black panthers, and strange sightings at the Mary River Rattler and Kingston House, there's many a tale to be found when exploring Gympie's supernatural history.

1. The Glowing Tombstone

Even if you're new about town, chances are you've heard about the eerie glowing tombstone standing high on the rolling hills of the Corella Rd cemetery.

For what seems like decades, locals have debated the source of the creepy light shining off George Argo's granite obelisk, be it a simple reflection of passing headlights and adjacent fixtures or evidence of something stranger at play.

Questions continue to cloud the circumstances of Mr Argo's 'accidental' early morning death in February 1895 - did he really fall down a mineshaft he knew 'like the back of his hand', or does a sinister truth remain hiding in the shadow of doubt?

Perhaps a little sadly, recent reports indicate the once creepy tombstone had lost its glow though nobody knows why.

Tony Duffy met and spoke with a Yowie North East of Gympie. Renee Pilcher

2. The elusive Gympie region Yowie

The iconic Aussie chocolates are one thing, but yowies - for real?

If you ask Tony Duffy, they're not only out there but willing to speak with us.

While camping in the bush north of Gympie one night, the Kybong resident claims he spoke with a "very large male” yowie for "about two hours”, though the creature spoke mostly in a foreign language he thought to be Latin.

"I got a fright and so did he,” Mr Duffy said in 2014.

"He was quickly able to learn a few words in English and we spoke for about two hours.”

3. Spooky sightings at the Mary Valley Rattler and Old Gympie Station

Mary Valley Rattler has her own ghost story. Craig Warhurst

A team of four paranormal investigators spent a night in one of the old carriages in 2011 and they concluded hair-raising results.

Using energy monitoring systems, meters, audio recorders, shadow detection devices, surveillance cameras and trigger devices, founder of the Paranormal Paratek group, Darren Davies said they definitely detected flashes of white shadows running through the old carriages.

"It was definitely a spooky place at night time,” Mr Davies said.

4. Kingston House

Kingston House has its own ghost stories and colourful history. Jacob Carson

In the 1930s, three decades after Kingston House was built, two doctors turned the residence into a private surgery and maternity hospital.

It's here that it earned its reputation as a local haunt - literally - when Dr Stanley was found dead by Dr Cunningham's wife from an apparent (and suspicious) insulin overdose.

Since then there have been numerous reports of spooky goings-on such as the piano sitting in what used to be the operating theatre is said to play itself, and equipment turns itself on and off.

3. The Empire Hotel

In July 1889, tragedy struck the then Miners Arms Hotel when the licensee's second daughter Miss Alice Rogers accidentally drank 'Rough on Rats' poison.

Empire Hotel, Gympie. USed to be the Newmarket Hotel

The young woman, who was said to be an extremely good-natured girl, had returned from a wedding complaining of a headache and she was very ill later after drinking the liquid by mistake.

Years later, now named The Empire Hotel, witnesses have reported seeing an apparition of a lady in a red dress on the top floor hallway leading to the guest accommodation rooms at the hotel.

Empire Hotel, Gympie. Upper Mary Street c1920's Photo Courtesy of Gympie Regional Library.

4. Woolooga's Rusty Ute Cafe

Peter Williams owner of the Rusty Ute Cafe in Woolooga. Renee Albrecht

A bathroom that suddenly drops in temperature, things showing up scattered about and not where they were left and bangs in the night are just a few clues there are some paranormal people hanging around the Rusty Ute Cafe at Woolooga.

5. The Railway Hotel

Shadows, eerie voices and all kinds of strange things have happened at the Railway Hotel on Station Rd according to visitors and staff.