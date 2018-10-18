Hail storm deluge in Gympie claims its first victim

A snake was killed during the hailstorm last week.

A snake was the latest victim of the hail storm that lashed the Gympie region last Thursday night.

Pie Creek resident Aaron Godwin noticed the dead snake after cleaning up the debris on Friday and said it was quite sad to see.

"It had multiple hail strikes along its back,” he said.

Mr Godwin discovered the snake in a broken branch on the house roof, a day later.

Glastonbury wildlife carer Paula Rowlands said her team have been inundated with injured birds this week.

"We've had around 60-70 injured birds, but unfortunately we've had to euthanise a lot of them due to having broken wings, which is very sad,” she said.

Ms Rowlands said it's important that pet owners put into place precautions ahead of the storm season.

"Dogs generally take off when they hear thunder as they're afraid,” she said.

"We had to put some wallabies and kangaroos under cover when the storm hit.”

Ms Rowlands said it was important that cattle are also well looked after if hail strikes.

"I've had horses lose an eye, hail can do terrible things to cattle and wildlife,” she said.

If you approach an injured bird, Ms Rowlands recommends being "cautious.”

"They should approach them with caution, keep it quiet, put it in a box and get in touch with one of our wildlife carers,” she said.

"We've got a whole team of fully qualified wildlife carers who are trained to deal with emergencies, injured and orphaned animals.”

There was some good news for the team as they released back into the wild a little owlet-nightjar last night.

The bird was quite frightened after the hailstorm last week.

"It was just soaking wet and was quite terrified,” Ms Rowlands said.

"We believe it laid an egg the other day.”

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said his crew didn't receive any injured wildlife during Thursday afternoon's hail storm.