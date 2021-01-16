Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rain delays play at the Gabba in Brisabne on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Rain delays play at the Gabba in Brisabne on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
Weather

Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at Gabba

by Shiloh Payne
16th Jan 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland with a damaging cell moving through Ipswich towards Brisbane and another in the Somerset region.

As of 3.20pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Brisbane CBD, Camp Hill, Manly, and Rathdowney.

These thunderstorms were moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Beenleigh, Brisbane Airport, Nudgee and Mud Island by 3.50pm and Jacobs Well, Amity Point, Rathdowney, southern Moreton Island and central Moreton Bay waters off Redcliffe by 4.20 pm.

 

 

The rain has delayed play at the final Test against India at The Gabba.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Matthew Marshall said this afternoon's storm activity was likely to be widespread.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon and evening with the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall," he said.

 

 

 

"The most likely area for these storms are the Gold Coast hinterlands, Brisbane, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast although storms are possible broadly about southeast Queensland this afternoon."

He said storms were likely to develop inland in the afternoon before moving east in the evening.

It comes as heatwave conditions impact far northwest Queensland while a tropical low could form offshore in the far north coast.

Originally published as Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at the Gabba

More Stories

cricket editors picks gabba queensland rain seq weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpacker to be deported after COVID bush doof

        Premium Content Backpacker to be deported after COVID bush doof

        Crime A huge New Years ‘bush doof’ with more than 1000 attendees has resulted in a backpacker’s visa being cancelled amid COVID fears.

        Curra couple welcomes first baby boy at Gympie Hospital

        Premium Content Curra couple welcomes first baby boy at Gympie Hospital

        News In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a young Curra couple welcomed their first...

        History made as ‘Proud Mary’ moves to new home in Imbil park

        Premium Content History made as ‘Proud Mary’ moves to new home in Imbil park

        News Imbil welcomed the arrival of the Proud Mary steam train to Rail Park this week...

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland