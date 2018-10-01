Hail hits Gympie's north, and chance for more storms ahead

Curra properties were turned into post-winter wonderlands by hail which was dumped by a storm cell.

Matt Burge

DOWNPIPES became ice machines and Curra became a chilly white wonderland yesterday as the rural region was battered by hail from the storms which swept across Gympie.

Residents were left stunned by the sudden downfall, with some taking nature up on the chance to chill a beer or two as the cell swept across the region.

While the hail left a few dents, less damaging was the rainfall which it brought with it.

Glenwood received 15mm, while another and 11mm on Sexton.

They were not the only places where the rain gauge hit double figures.

Jessica Maier

Borumba Dam received 16mm, and Kenilworth residents watched 10mm fall on their homes.

Gympie city itself got 8.6mm of rainfall and Goomboorian inverted that figure with 6.8mm.

And the region could be in for more next weekend, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said.

Matt Burge

While it was early for any definite predictions, she said there was a chance of a repeat performance.

"Towards the end of the week... there's an increased chance of of showers and thunderstorms,” she said.

Hope Alexandra

Until then, she said Gympie residents can look forward to overcast days with slightly below-average temperatures now that the systems have stabilised.

Which means that the dream of rain is on hold for a bit longer yet.

"There will be a very few isolated showers,” she said.

Tomorrow's maximum is expected to be 25C, and slowly climbing through the week to reach 29C on Thursday.

Night should be cooler, with Minimum temperatures of 10C forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday, before sinking down to 8C on Thursday.