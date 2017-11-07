News

Hail hits Gympie region, severe storm warning stands

Brydie Weston? uploaded this photo of
Brydie Weston? uploaded this photo of "some big hail in Kandanga" to the Higgins Storm Chasing FB page after 2pm, Tuesday. Brydie Weston
Frances Klein
by

2.20pm:

HAIL the width of golf balls has been reported to have fallen at Kandanga this afternoon, during a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns damaging winds and large hailstones could be experienced in parts of Gympie, Noosa, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Redland City, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:20 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area west of Noosa Heads, the area northwest of Noosa Heads, Cooroy and Pomona.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast to southeast.

Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect the area north of Noosa Heads, Boreen Point, Lake Cootharaba, Kin Kin and Lake Cooloola by 2:50 pm.

Hail measuring 3-4cm has already been reported at Kandanga.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:20 pm.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorolgy damaging winds gympie weathe hail severe storm warning

Gympie Times

