WILD WEATHER: Severe storm warning for Gympie

The current radar imagery showing the large weather system slowly making a path toward the Gympie Region.

The current radar imagery showing the large weather system slowly making a path toward the Gympie Region. Contributed

BREAKING: Heavy rainfall and possible hailstones are expected to hit Gympie as a large weather system rolls in from Kingaroy.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Gympie, Somerset and the South Burnett areas.

Radar images show the system slowly making it's way into the path of Gympie.

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS:

As of 3pm, the current advice from the Bureau is as follows:

* Move your car under cover.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

As of 3pm today, the current rainfall record in Gympie shows 42.8mm of rain so far.