Hadley, Jones in bitter clash over George Pell case

The long running feud between radio hosts Alan Jones and Ray Hadley erupted into open warfare on the airwaves this morning.

Hadley blasted Jones for "poorly researched rubbish" on his breakfast show and said only "good taste" prevented him saying more.

The outspoken morning show presenter furiously attacked Jones over an interview he had with The Daily Telegraph's columnist Andrew Bolt.

Ray Hadley refused to have Andrew Bolt on his show today.

Bolt had appeared on the breakfast show with Jones and said: "I need Ray Hadley to apologise now, I was very hurt, he did a rant calling me creepy accusing me of creepy behaviour for defending George Pell."

Jones told Bolt: "Ray has very strong views as you know about this whole question on paedophilia and in many instances has fought a campaign to bring to justice those people who are responsible.

""I am sure in his heart of hearts he regrets those comments as well."

Andrew Bolt has called out the “media pile on led by the ABC” over George Pell.

Bolt was earlier in the morning speaking to Hadley's 2GB stablemate, breakfast host Alan Jones, when he demanded the apology.

The pair had been discussing the outcome of a High Court hearing into the Pell case.

But Hadley responded angrily saying he had not called him creepy for defending Cardinal Pell but for his comments about a boy who had been abused. "I won't be apologising to Bolt," he said.

"I never said the words attributed to me in relation to George Pell, no one asked me from that radio program this morning whether I said those words, that's poorly researched rubbish," he said.

"For the attack on me this morning on my own network, to say I am disappointed yes I am," he said. "Am I surprised, no I am not."

Cardinal George Pell leaves Barwon Prison yesterday. Picture: Getty

"There are many many things I could say but I won't, good taste prevents me. But there has been an orchestrated campaign by some people in relation to me over this matter and others and I won't sit still for it," he said.

The Daily Telegraph understands Bolt called the open line and demanded to be put on air but Hadley refused.

On his blog Bolt said he had asked for an apology and right of reply but Hadley had refused because he is a "coward".

Hadley returned to the subject on air to say Bolt had called and threatened his staffer for not putting later him on air and said his staffer wanted to put "Bolt on his arse"

"Mr Bolt I run this program not you, go away. Put a tablet under your tongue and go away," he said. "You've had one platform on this radio network you won't be getting another one I can assure you of that."

Hadley then offered to fight the columnist. "Making threats against young people that's not really nice Mr Bolt," he said.

"You want to try and put me on my arse one day, I don't know if you would be successful, handbags at 10 paces perhaps," he said.

Originally published as Hadley, Jones in bitter clash over George Pell case