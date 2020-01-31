Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hadley and Fulton drop radio bombshell

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
31st Jan 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Broadcaster Ray Hadley and rugby league immortal Bob Fulton have called full-time on their 32-year partnership in radio on the 2GB Continuous Call team.

Hadley will make the announcement this morning they are stepping down to spend more time with their families. Together they have dominated the ratings for more than three decades.

Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell
Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell


"We started together and we made a pact that we would leave together," Hadley said. "We've both decided now is the right time."

Hadley, who is remarrying this year, told 2GB general manager Tom Malone of his decision before Xmas. The show will now be hosted by Mark Levy.

Hadley started the Continuous call team in 1987 and Fulton joined him the following year.

More Stories

Show More
2gb bob fulton radio ray hadley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 accused people facing Gympie’s highest court today

        premium_icon 7 accused people facing Gympie’s highest court today

        News District court sittings are proceeding in Gympie. Here is the full list of those faces charges there today:

        First time in 10 years you can see these specialists in Gympie

        premium_icon First time in 10 years you can see these specialists in Gympie...

        News More medical specialists are choosing to visit Gympie.

        Young Gympie mum’s ‘pathetic’ history of ice addiction

        premium_icon Young Gympie mum’s ‘pathetic’ history of ice addiction

        News ‘If you keep on stealing you will spend more and more time in prison.’

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers