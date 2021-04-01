Hadid’s bizarre G-string baring jeans

The 24-year-old supermodel’s runway outfit is the biggest indication yet that the G-string baring trend is here to stay – so would you wear it?

You know a trend is here to stay when one of the world's biggest supermodels walks down the runway in it.

Bella Hadid has turned heads in a G-string cut out pair of denim in what is the most shocking fashion development since skinny jeans were declared a no-go.

The 24-year-old appeared in Mugler's Spring 2021 show on Wednesday where she strutted her stuff in a pair of jeans that featured a G-string cut-out over lycra.

Mugler Spring Summer 21 collection. Picture: Mugler

Bella's jeans were paired with a barely-there sheer top that featured a black bar across her chest.

Supermodel Irina Shayk also made an appearance on the runway in a black jumpsuit which also featured a thong cut-out over her rear end.

However Irina, who was previously engaged to Bradley Cooper, had a more modest look wearing a white long-sleeved top with the jumpsuit.

Mugler Spring Summer 21 collection. Picture: Mugler

It wasn't the only daring outfit Bella wore in the runway show, which featured pieces designed by Mugler head designer Casey Cadwallader.

Bella also made an appearance in a sheer sparkly top and shoulder-length sheer blue gloves - the perfect casual outfit to nip to the shops for some milk:

Mugler Spring Summer 21 collection. Picture: Mugler

First popular in the late 1990s the visible G-string trend is making a comeback among celebrities.

The look was famously later skewered by iconic Aussie comedy Kath & Kim.

Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce have all embraced the look, with the updated trend now featuring the G-string built into the item of clothing.

Earlier this week Lara Worthington made headlines when she was spotted out in Sydney's Bondi wearing a pair of black pants that had the built-in feature.

For anyone interested in trying out the trend, Who What Wear fashion editor Lauren Eggertsen recommends you try the trend in two ways.

"I really think it will come down to the garment," she said.

"I love the idea of wearing a dress with this trend incorporated into it for a more formal occasion like Dua Lipa, but I also fancy a casual pants version with a baby tee and Converse."

There you have it - Kath & Kim was onto something after all.

