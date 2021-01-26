Menu
Tom Brady guided his team into the Super Bowl without his partner in crime, shattering one of the NFL’s biggest myths.
Sport

‘Had us fooled’: Coach’s merciless roasting of footy star

by Greg Joyce
26th Jan 2021 7:28 AM

Bill Belichick may never see it, as a noted non-user of "SnapFace," but social media came trolling for him Sunday night.

As Tom Brady clinched his ticket to a 10th Super Bowl - his first outside of New England after helping the Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship - the Belichick-Brady debate was reignited, largely at the expense of the longtime Patriots coach.

"Belichick had us fooled this whole time," former Patriots safety James Ihedigbo tweeted.

Brady's first nine trips to the Super Bowl came with Belichick and the Patriots - they won six together - with the question eventually becoming who was more responsible for their success. But in the first season after Brady left, the 43-year-old will be playing for another ring in Super Bowl 2021 while Belichick and the Patriots watch from home after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs.

That put Belichick squarely in the crosshairs of social media Sunday night, with users invoking the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme and others to poke fun at the coach.

 

 

 

 

This article was originally published by the NY Post and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as 'Had us fooled': Coach's merciless roasting

