Gympie's Youth MP embraces challenges ahead of Sitting Week

LEARNING CURVE: Gympie Youth MP Micah Carswell has embraced the challenges of her role over the past six months ahead of Residential Sitting Week in Brisbane next week. Troy Jegers

A CAREER in politics was never on Micah Carswell's mind, at least until she started serving as the 2019 Youth Member for Gympie earlier this year.

Ms Carswell, serving as a non-partisan member of the Climate, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee within the 93-member YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program, has spent the past six months juggling her newest role with uni and work duties back home.

And it will all culminate at Parliament House next week when the 22-year-old takes part in the Residential Sitting Week to "debate Youth Bills, deliver personal statements and gain insight into the work done by our state's lawmakers”.

"From March up until now I've been doing a lot of community engagement around Gympie. I've been helping out the Gympie Show and the Muster, fundraisers and a lot of other things around town,” Ms Carswell said.

"Next week we'll have our own little mini-election, where we'll elect a Youth Premier and Youth Speaker, and then we also do a member's speech, when we get up in Parliament House and talk about something we're extremely passionate about.

"I've already done something similar - we had to do a blog throughout our months there. I did mine on the struggles of uni students, what's expected of us and what the reality is.

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do my member's speech on yet but I've still got time to work that out.”

Ms Carswell said the experience had opened her eyes to a possible future in the political realm.

"Prior to starting I didn't have much knowledge, but I've learned that if you do want to make a change this program is a great way to voice my opinion and support those who need it,” she said.

"I'm still learning but I'm keen to see what the future holds.”