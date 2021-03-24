Gympie’s young drivers urged to do free Roadcraft course

Roadcraft offers a wide range of driver education courses for individuals and organisations at its purpose-built facility in Gympie.

Roadcraft offers a wide range of driver education courses for individuals and organisations at its purpose-built facility in Gympie.

Community groups across the Wide Bay and wider region will help to drive the importance of road safety among the region’s youngest adults, thanks to the latest round of the Transport and Main Roads road safety grants.

Sadly, Queensland had one of the worst years in recent memory when it comes to lives lost on our roads, which is why it’s vital these programs are supported.

This is a great example of government working with community-based groups on the very important issue of road safety.

Recipients who delivered last year‘s grant programs are making a huge impact on young adults within their areas.

The Rotary Club of Gympie Cooloola received grant funding, enabling the group to engage with road safety education specialist Roadcraft and educate newly appointed trainees, apprentices or young workers who need to drive as part of their job.

Rotary Club of Gympie Cooloola president Garry Davison said providing practical education would help improve young adults’ driving in various conditions.

“We saw this as an opportunity to further develop our community in a road safe way as many are required to drive on unfamiliar roads and conditions as part of their job or to get to and from work,” Mr Davison said.

“This valuable, hands on training will give them the techniques to handle dangerous situations more appropriately and help to reduce the road toll for this driving cohort.

“Roadcraft is an excellent facility with world class training and to be able to offer this valuable training at no cost is a not to be missed opportunity for young drivers.”

Young drivers interested in participating in the hands on training session are encouraged to call 07 5482 8833 or email enquiries@roadcraft.org.au to share their interest in securing one of the limited positions available.

Community groups wishing to implement local road safety initiatives in their community can apply for the next round of Community Road Safety Grants now open until April 9, 2021.

For more information about application grants visit www.qld.gov.au/transport/safety/road-safety/community-road-safety-grants