Gympie’s worst kept secret proves costly for three drivers

THREE Gympie drivers caught out by a red light camera on the same road appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

On September 13, 2019, a 61-year old man ran a red light on Wickham Street, as he failed to stop before the line as the arrow turned red.

Gary Allan Butler, 61, said his foot slipped as he attempted to brake at the Wickham Street and Monkland Street intersection, and he accidentally went over the line before stopping the car.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $200 and ordered to pay the court cost of $108.80. No conviction was recorded.

On November 19, last year a 65-year-old woman was also caught running a red light on Wickham Street.

Mariana Anne Sinclair was in a turning lane, and failed to stay before the line after accidentally accelerating when the light to go straight ahead turned green.

She pleaded guilty and was fined $100, and no conviction was recorded.

Ian Phillip Masson, 72, faced the court on the same offence, after failing to stop before the line at a Wickham Street intersection.

The court heard Mr Masson, who had a clean driving history for 55 years, had also attempted to stop but was too late.

He pleaded guilty and was discharged with no further penalty and no conviction recorded.

However he was ordered to pay the court costs.