Herbert Rogers, the first editor of The Gympie Times until his death in 1877. Gympie Regional Library
Gympie's window on the world

4th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

UNTIL the advent of radio, television and the internet, The Gympie Times was the main source of news on not only local issues but events across the country and the globe.

It was our window on the world.

The newspaper was eagerly awaited by local people waiting for news from Europe and the Americas and coverage of events like the Franco Prussian War, the Great Chicago Fire, the appointment of Queen Victoria as Empress of India, the invention of the phonograph and practical telephone, and the mystery of the Mary Celeste were all covered in the pages of The Gympie Times.

The paper came out only twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays as a four-page broadsheet publication under the editorship of Herbert Rogers until he died in 1877.

