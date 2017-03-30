Gympie's weekend gig guide: What's on?

GIGGING: Brad Rodgers will playing around Gympie this week.

WHERE can you beat the wet weather this weekend with live music around Gympie?

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DRAG out your dancing shoes and kick off on the dance floor with Groove Avenue duo from 7.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

SUNSHINE Coast guitarist and vocalist Brad Rodgers will be rocking out your favourite songs from 7.30pm.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

GEAR up for a fun and chilled night in Rainbow with solo acoustic act Joel Mak will be taking the stage from 7pm to 10pm.

Royal Hotel

LIVE entertainment will be on offer from 5.30pm to 9pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

ROCK and pop is on the menu when duo Midnight Blue take the stage from 7.30pm.

Royal Hotel

DJ SEAN Bannister will once more be pumping up the jam from 9pm.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

GET your Sunday session off to a fun start with solo acoustic artist James Harrison from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

A HUGE repertoire of classic country music will be on offer from 12pm to 4pm with Tea Garden favourite Billy Guy (weather dependant).

Theebine Hotel

IT WILL be music to your ears from 12.30pm to 4.30pm when Karen Thompson takes the stage.

Tin Can Bay RSL

A REPERTOIRE including country, rock and roll, and a range of other genres, anything can happen with duo Generation Gap on the stage from 12pm to 4pm.

UPCOMING

SATURDAY APRIL 8

Theebine Hotel

DON'T miss the fun when Uncle Bob's Jug Band hits the Theebine Hotel.