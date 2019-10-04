Menu
A scorching start to next week will put Gympie's fireys back on alert.
Gympie's weather to bring new fire threat

4th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
MISSING out on last week's rain has kept Gympie in the fire firing line, with temperatures expected to soar to almost 40C next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a scorching start to next week, with maximums almost 10C above the October average on Monday and Tuesday.

BoM forecaster Livio Regano said the extreme temperatures were not unusual for October, although this year they had arrived a little early.

"It's a fairly typical weather pattern,” he said.

FIRE RISK: Temps are set to soar.
The warmer weather would also bring dry winds, he said.

It was not a welcome change given this week's downpours dodged most of Gympie.

Most of the region received less than 1mm of rain at the start of this week - a stark contrast to the more than 100mm that fell in areas including Maroochydore, Peregian and even Rainbow Beach - which was a source of no relief.

"The only thing that can save us is rain,” Mr Regano said.

"We'll be living on the edge of our seats watching if anything will spark up.”

Hot weather is on the way.
The heat begins creeping in on Sunday with 34C and is expected to ramp up with a 37C maximum on Monday and a 38C cap on Tuesday.

The next chance for a drop would come in the middle of next week, he said, when Wednesday's temperature should dip back to 28 - and possibly bring some storms.

Mornings are also predicted to heat up, with minimums moving from 12C on Sunday to 13C Monday, 17C Tuesday and 15C on Wednesday.

A fire ban remains in place around the Gympie Regional Council area until midnight tonight.

