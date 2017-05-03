27°
Gympie's volunteers in lead

Arthur Gorrie
| 3rd May 2017 5:17 PM
VOLUNTEERS: Rattler Railway Company general manager Peter Blashki, with community volunteers Josie Laird and Cassandra Elstob.
VOLUNTEERS: Rattler Railway Company general manager Peter Blashki, with community volunteers Josie Laird and Cassandra Elstob.

FANS of the Gympie Show, the Muster and the Rattler have more reason than most to be grateful for all the invisible people who make these institutions possible.

But if they live in Gympie there is a fair chance they know all about volunteering already, from their own contribution.

Gympie Show Youth Committee volunteer Josie Laird says Gympie has more volunteers per head than the state average and each of those volunteers donates more hours on average than volunteers state-wide.

The enormous number of services, events, sports, cultural and community groups that depend on volunteers are so much a part of our lives that we often do not even notice them.

Gympie Volunteers Ruth Polley and Holly Leis.
Gympie Volunteers Ruth Polley and Holly Leis.

And more than 50 of those groups were represented yesterday at the Pavilion, including the buildings best known tenants, the Gympie Show Society and the Gympie Turf Club.

The occasion was a celebration of the volunteers who make Gympie region work.

Shelia Kath, Marion Sillett and Claudia Granshaw are the volunteers behind the Heart of Gold Film Festival.
Shelia Kath, Marion Sillett and Claudia Granshaw are the volunteers behind the Heart of Gold Film Festival.

Community leaders including Mayor Mick Curran said thank you with a morning tea, pamper stations (including massage), activities and quality live music.

Guest speaker was Rattler Railway Company general man ager Peter Blashki, who told nearly 300 guests all the managers and all the grants in the world could not make the Rattler run without the vital efforts of volunteers.

Aticha and Shirley Woodrow, Debbie Cleary and Lurlene Ebbore.
Aticha and Shirley Woodrow, Debbie Cleary and Lurlene Ebbore.

"We've got a full set of left hand and right hand brushes and left and right hand screwdrivers,” he said.

Although it was a joke, it was a serious enough appeal for the return of the people who made it all happen under the old banner of the Mary Valley Heritage Rail.

WELFARE: Helping others has become a life&#39;s work for St Vincent de Paul volunteer Jessie Thomson.
WELFARE: Helping others has become a life's work for St Vincent de Paul volunteer Jessie Thomson.

"We are aiming to provide young volunteers in the workshop with skills they can transfer to their lives, relevant experience so they can get a job,” he said.

Volunteering to help celebrate the volunteers, were Jean Wright, Lyn Day and Raylee Brennan.
Volunteering to help celebrate the volunteers, were Jean Wright, Lyn Day and Raylee Brennan.

Gympie Volunteers Rohan Chandler, Amy Halse and Ian Cocks.
Gympie Volunteers Rohan Chandler, Amy Halse and Ian Cocks.
Topics:  gympie mp tony perrett gympie regional council gympie show mayor mick curran

Borumba Dam body still a mystery - testing continues

Borumba Dam body still a mystery - testing continues

HUMAN remains found in a car at the bottom of Borumba Dam last month are yet to be identified, police confirmed earlier today.

Gympie's volunteers in lead

VOLUNTEERS: Rattler Railway Company general manager Peter Blashki, with community volunteers Josie Laird and Cassandra Elstob.

Why we owe almost everything to the people we never pay

Elizna up for Summer Surf Girl title

RAINBOW BEACH SURF GIRL: Elizna Smit is competing to become the Queensland Surf Life Saving Summer Surf Girl.

Gympie girl competing for Surf Girl title

Compound communication error in court

PHONE ERROR: Gympie Magistrates Court

Court hears of driver's dual communication errors

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Gympie's two Margies a country music hit

DOUBLE ACT: Margaret Harris (left) and Margaret Bye dress the part for their performance in the Gympie Country Music Club's recent concert.

Country music duo wows audience

Cooroy festival a fusion of fun for all

SOMETHING FOR ALL: Cooroy Fusion Festival attracts more than 10,000 people every year because it has something for everyone.

Loads to do and see at Cooroy Fusion Festival

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community dairy May 3-7

