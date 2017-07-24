26°
News

Gympie's very own field of dreams

Shelley Strachan | 24th Jul 2017 5:05 PM
JOB WELL DONE: Catherine Parker, Ed French, Martin Wilson and Mayor Mick Curran on the grass surface that earned high praise over the weekend.
JOB WELL DONE: Catherine Parker, Ed French, Martin Wilson and Mayor Mick Curran on the grass surface that earned high praise over the weekend. Donna Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE standard of the hockey fields at Gympie's Ramsay Park were compared to the hallowed grounds of Adelaide Oval over the weekend, exceeding the expectations of hundreds of players who came from, and have competed, all over Queensland.

The fields were prepared for months leading up to the tournament by Gympie-based Wilsons Commercial Services and the Gympie Regional Council.

Wilsons Commercial owner Martin Wilson said he had a passion for grass and took great pride in what had been achieved at Ramsay Park.

"Preparation of the fields began around six months ago but we've been getting ready for this since September last year.

"There was top dressing of all five fields. Maintenance mowing twice a week of all the fields began last month with a cylinder mower to give a better cut which makes the sward thicker and produces a faster and more resilient playing surface. Plus there was additional nutrients and aeration.”

Mayor Mick Curran said recognition should go to Gympie Hockey for securing the championships, in particular club president Tony Mills, tournament convenor Catherine Parker, and the council team of Matt Allard, Glen Fensom and Bob Ashford.

The fields and the hospitality of the Gympie region won much praise on social media from the visitors and players.

"After 15 years of playing masters hockey I think Gympie has won the trophy for best grass fields ever,” said Ronwyn Joy Morley. "Well done Gympie for putting on such a fantastic tournament. Great people, atmosphere and yummy food. What a beautiful set-up you have.”

"Fields were sensational. Give those groundsmen a medal,” said Cath Nixon.

"I can only concur,” said Brian Gallwey. "The fields were the best I have ever seen them.”

"Thanks Gympie hockey for a great weekend. The grounds were beautiful to play on, the food was fantastic and the hospitality was awesome,” said Eski Midori.

"Best grass fields ever,” said Sonia Phillips.

Jenny Philp posted: "Gympie Hockey doing the Gympie region so proud. What an amazing tournament and these fields grass fields are fantastic.”

Vanessa Kissane posted: "Thanks to the Gympie Hockey Association for a fantastic Masters championships. The obvious effort in preparing the grass fields was not lost on the divisions playing on them. Thank You. To the volunteers who helped in all aspects especially the food and keeping the amenities clean and stocked - much appreciated by the ladies. The Ipswich teams all commented on what a great championships you put on - well done and thank you.

Sally Castle described the fields as "amazing”.

"Great tournament hosting thank you so much Gympie Hockey. The fields were amazing - what a great job your grounds people did.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie hockey gympie sport hockey fields masters hockey

Kandanga pub all-star opening

Kandanga pub all-star opening

The grand opening of the Kandanga Hotel went off without a hitch. Were you there?

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

10 furry friends waiting for you at the RSPCA

George is just one of the lovely and cuddly animals waiting to make new friends at the Gympie RSPCA.

Looking for a new friend? You might find them here.

Arrests for stealing, break and enter in Mary Valley

Imbil police have arrested two men.

Two men to face court.

Local Partners

A big day for little citizens

A rousing success at this year's Little Kids Day Out

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Suitcase Markets a showcase of art

GREAT DAY: The popular Suitcase Markets are on next Saturday from 11am-3pm at the Gympie Regional Gallery with lovely suitcases to rummage through and full of local artisan goodies for sale.

All the latest Gympie Regional Gallery news

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after an intense 8-hour grand final showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

country lifestyle close 2 town!

10 Burgess Road, Calico Creek 4570

3 1 2 $495,000!

Its time to settle into the country life with this one! Fall in love with the charm this property has to offer with rolling green hills, a creek, beautiful gardens...

IDEAL LOCATION

Lot 1 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land Position is everything, and this excellent block offers more than meets the ... Sold

Position is everything, and this excellent block offers more than meets the eye. This beautiful approximate 3 acre extra large property is awaiting its new owner.

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE OR INVESTMENT

8/6 Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 Sold for...

Want to find a property that you can afford without breaking the bank account? Then this great lifestyle opportunity is perfect for you to downsize too or invest...

BUILT TO LAST

Lot 27 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

NEW ESTATE - BLOCK SIZES FROM 4.21 ACRES TO 151.78 ACRES

Lot 77 Fishermans Pocket Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Residential Land Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with ... $150,000

Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with breathtaking views. No matter your dream, there will be a block to suit. These blocks are located...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

INVEST OR LIVE!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Walking distance to new aquatic recreation centre, flood free. andbull;3 bedrooms andbull;Lounge, kitchen/dining andbull;Bathroom and separate...

PRIVATE, 2 TITLES

465 Scrubby Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land This rare 25.14ha private property with 2 titles, is a must to ... $349,000

This rare 25.14ha private property with 2 titles, is a must to inspect to see its true value. Only 15 minutes to town this selectively cleared acreage offers a...

READY, SET, BUILD!

10 Wanaring Rise, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Welcome to 10 Wanaring Rise Chatsworth! The beautiful country views surrounding this ... $139,000

Welcome to 10 Wanaring Rise Chatsworth! The beautiful country views surrounding this vacant 1.5 (approx) acre block will make you fall in love straight away.

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out