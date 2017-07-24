Gympie's very own field of dreams

JOB WELL DONE: Catherine Parker, Ed French, Martin Wilson and Mayor Mick Curran on the grass surface that earned high praise over the weekend.

THE standard of the hockey fields at Gympie's Ramsay Park were compared to the hallowed grounds of Adelaide Oval over the weekend, exceeding the expectations of hundreds of players who came from, and have competed, all over Queensland.

The fields were prepared for months leading up to the tournament by Gympie-based Wilsons Commercial Services and the Gympie Regional Council.

Wilsons Commercial owner Martin Wilson said he had a passion for grass and took great pride in what had been achieved at Ramsay Park.

"Preparation of the fields began around six months ago but we've been getting ready for this since September last year.

"There was top dressing of all five fields. Maintenance mowing twice a week of all the fields began last month with a cylinder mower to give a better cut which makes the sward thicker and produces a faster and more resilient playing surface. Plus there was additional nutrients and aeration.”

Mayor Mick Curran said recognition should go to Gympie Hockey for securing the championships, in particular club president Tony Mills, tournament convenor Catherine Parker, and the council team of Matt Allard, Glen Fensom and Bob Ashford.

The fields and the hospitality of the Gympie region won much praise on social media from the visitors and players.

"After 15 years of playing masters hockey I think Gympie has won the trophy for best grass fields ever,” said Ronwyn Joy Morley. "Well done Gympie for putting on such a fantastic tournament. Great people, atmosphere and yummy food. What a beautiful set-up you have.”

"Fields were sensational. Give those groundsmen a medal,” said Cath Nixon.

"I can only concur,” said Brian Gallwey. "The fields were the best I have ever seen them.”

"Thanks Gympie hockey for a great weekend. The grounds were beautiful to play on, the food was fantastic and the hospitality was awesome,” said Eski Midori.

"Best grass fields ever,” said Sonia Phillips.

Jenny Philp posted: "Gympie Hockey doing the Gympie region so proud. What an amazing tournament and these fields grass fields are fantastic.”

Vanessa Kissane posted: "Thanks to the Gympie Hockey Association for a fantastic Masters championships. The obvious effort in preparing the grass fields was not lost on the divisions playing on them. Thank You. To the volunteers who helped in all aspects especially the food and keeping the amenities clean and stocked - much appreciated by the ladies. The Ipswich teams all commented on what a great championships you put on - well done and thank you.

Sally Castle described the fields as "amazing”.

"Great tournament hosting thank you so much Gympie Hockey. The fields were amazing - what a great job your grounds people did.”