Gympie's unpaid fine debt jumps 29 per cent in two years

Warren Lynam

UNPAID fines in the region continue to soar with the latest figured revealing Gympie region residents owe more than $8.28 million.

According to data from the State Penalty Enforcement Registry, the amount owed to SPER in the region has jumped more than 29 per cent from its 2015 level of $6.4 million.

Overall there are more than 27,000 outstanding debts in the region held by more than 3800 people - 300 more debtors than were in the region in 2015.

On average that's about $2176 owed by each debtor, and 7.01 debts per person.

Around the region Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove had the highest amount owed per person at $2755.

In Gympie's 4570 postcode region the average amount owed per debtor was $2139, while Rainbow Beach and Inskip residents owed $1617 on average.

But while the $8.28 million debt might is a lot, it pales in comparison to Ipswich which has reported the highest SPER debt in Queensland at $43.126 million.

Queensland's outstanding SPER debt is $1.2 billion, a Queensland Audit Office report revealed.

The ever-growing debt has been driven by a lag between when a fine is issued and when it is referred to SPER, along with the failure to pursue payment by police and the government.

The total value of the state's unpaid fines has soared by 54 per cent since 2012-13, with Queensland Police and the Department of Main Roads collecting less than half of fines issued in that time.

The problem of long-standing debts was addressed in the report, with SPER apparently able to write them off where possible.

It advised they should continue to do so.

"In many cases, pursuing old debts and those that lack sufficient information is uneconomical to the state," the report said.

"There is no value in holding fines longer than necessary if the entities are not actively following up the fines to collect payment."