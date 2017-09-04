31°
Gympie's university gets five-star score

TOP NOTCH: USC, which has a campus at Gympie, has been rated as a five-star university.
AN ANNUAL guide for Australian universities

has rated the University of the Sunshine Coast campuses, including Gympie's, among the best in the country for the overall experience it provides to students.

The 2018 edition of The Good Universities Guide awarded USC five out of five stars for the overall student experience, skills development, student support, teaching quality and learning resources.

The guide was published today by the Good Education Group.

Ratings are based on nationwide student and graduate surveys.

USC senior deputy vice-chancellor Professor Birgit Lohmann said it was the 12th consecutive year the university had received five stars for teaching quality.

"This is national recognition of USC's commitment to giving its students the best possible university experience in south-east Queensland,” Professor Lohmann said.

Applications are now open via QTAC to study at USC in 2018.

For more information on how to apply, visit usc.edu.au/learn.

