Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie’s unemployment rate spiked to a five year high in the wake of COVID; but it was still among the best in the Wide Bay.
Gympie’s unemployment rate spiked to a five year high in the wake of COVID; but it was still among the best in the Wide Bay.
News

Gympie’s unemployment spikes to five year high

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE residents were offered the best of a bad situation this year when unemployment struck a five year high but still remained among the best rates in the Wide Bay.

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal Gympie’s jobless rate hit 9.2 per cent in June, with 2005 people officially hunting for a job.

This was the worst level since December 2015, when unemployment was 9.6 per cent; it was also the fifth worst quarter recorded in the region over the past decade.

It was a 1 per cent jump from March’s unemployment figures, which were captured before the government enforced lockdown around the country.

More than 2000 Gympie residents were hunting for a job in June this year.
More than 2000 Gympie residents were hunting for a job in June this year.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The surge in Gympie’s unemployment was double what was felt on average across regional Queensland and Queensland (6.1 per cent in March to 6.4 per cent apiece) and Australia (5.2 per cent to 5.6 per cent).

However, the region still fared better than most of its Wide Bay neighbours.

Between March and June Bundaberg’s unemployment rate jumped from 8.9 per cent to 9.8 per cent; on the Fraser Coast it surged from 10.1 per cent to 11.3 per cent; and in the South Burnett, unemployment levels spiked from 10.3 per cent to 11.1 per cent.

The only part of the Wide Bay with healthier job prospects was Noosa, where the jump was a mere 0.4 per cent, from 5.1 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

gympie jobs jobs jobs in gympie unemployment unemployment rate
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Gympie’s flying fox invasion has become a mass exodus

        Premium Content Why Gympie’s flying fox invasion has become a mass exodus

        News An investigation into an estimated 320,000 flying foxes which moved in to the heart of the city has now revealed an extraordinary exodus

        Fireys watching Mary Valley blaze after late night battle

        Premium Content Fireys watching Mary Valley blaze after late night battle

        News Multiple crews are still on scene following a night in which 16 firefighting units...

        Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

        Premium Content Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

        News Fraser fire emergency has entered its sixth week.

        42 men and women facing Gympie court today

        Premium Content 42 men and women facing Gympie court today

        News The full list of people due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of...