Gympie's ultimate sporting legends: #30-21

Chase Rendell Golfer Troy Jegers

#30 Chase Rendell, Golf

A prodigious talent with "a lot of potential”, little legend Chase Rendell already boasts an impressive list of sporting accomplishments in his field at just eight years of age.

As he eyes off the coveted world number one spot, the Tin Can Bay Golf Club member will mix it with the world's best next year at the USA Kids Australian Open in Sydney and the Australian Age Division Championships on the Gold Coast.

At just five, he won the the under six division of the Australian Junior Age Championships at Yeppoon in 2016 and backed it up with another win last year.

He has also contested the U.S Kids Australian Open in Sydney and the World Junior Championships at the Badlands course in Las Vegas.

Now under the tutelage of Sean Lynch, who once coached former world number 1 Jason Day, there's no doubt the Victory College student is one to watch in the coming years as he aims to add to his trophy cabinet.

SUPERSTAR: Gympie's Troy Carlson proudly shows off his eight medals he won in the pool.

#29 Troy Carlson, Swimming

Six gold from the Australian School Swimming Championships and one silver from the Sydney National Swimming Championships.

A Gympie swimming legend at just 16 years old, the Mooloo kid has made a huge splash in the Gympie community with his talents in the pool.

At the age of 11, Carlson smashed the Bundaberg 200m butterfly event by two seconds with a time of 2.44, his competitive nature making him shine above the rest.

Gympie Australia Day Awards, Youth Sports Awards Troy Carlson. Renee Albrecht

The local talent has earned his share of gold and has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

His love for the sport began at the age of seven over some sibling rivalry.

"My sister was swimming and I wanted to beat her and then I wanted to beat everyone else. I like to win,” he said.

Carlson is training to make his way on the big stage and swim for his country in the Commonwealth Games and Olympics and win gold.

ON THE BALL: Gympie's Lachlan Keeffe and Jessy Keeffe meet before the AFLW GWS GIANTS and Brisbane Lion game.

#28 Lachlan and Jessy Keeffe, Aussie Rules

Lachlan: 48 career games (40 Collingwood, 8 GWS Giants), 8 goals.

Jessy: Member of Brisbane Lions AFL squad, yet to debut.

Lachlan Keeffe back in action for the Giants. Adam Trafford/AFL Media

Coming in at number 28 is one of the Gympie region's highest achieving brother-sister sporting duos, the Keeffes.

Lachlan, 28, made his debut for Collingwood in 2011 and went on to play 40 games for the club, mostly as a key defender.

He was delisted by the Magpies after the 2017 season and subsequently signed for the Giants, playing eight games this year before signing a one-year contract extension for 2019.

Coach Craig Starcevich welcoming Jessy Keeffe by presenting her with a Brisbane Lions ball. Lions Media

Jessy, 22, was selected 48th overall by the Lions in the 2017 AFLW draft and maintains a spot in the squad, though she is yet to make her official playing debut.

At 186cm, Jessy will be looking to have a big impact in the ruck for the Lions in the upcoming 2019 season.

The two Queensland representatives John Tobin and Brad Kennedy re-enact their famous pose at the 40th anniversary of the Brothers Rugby League Club's 1978 premiership. Josh Preston

#27 Brad Kennedy, rugby league

Four Queensland games.

Born in Lismore, Kennedy moved to Gympie in 1973 and played his first A-grade game when he was 18.

Not the biggest bloke on the field, just 72kg, he played as a centre and adapted a technique that brought down any charging forward or second-rower.

"The smaller you are, the more technique you have to use,” he said. "A small person can tackle the big forwards - you have to go in at their legs.”

THE CHAMPS: Brothers 1978 grand final winners. Back row: Bill Wilson, Ross Kingston, Danny 'Duke' Waters (assistant manager), Owen Genrich, Malcom Lehman, Brad Kennedy, Ken Bennett (manager), Bernie Dore and John Tobin. Middle row: David 'Spook' Edgar (masseur), Clyde Benson, Malcom Lehman (president), Mike Dore (captain/coach), Bob Pearce (secretary), Murray McPherson, Danny McGrath (treasurer) and Peter Tobin. Front row: Graham Manning, Michael Nolan, Allan Triechel, Max Gilmore, Mark Daunt and Ron Betts. Absent from photo: Greg Henry, John Marlow and Greg Hickey. Bec Singh

Kennedy was your typical centre, speedy and could step. The harder he trained, the better his performance on the field.

"This goes for anyone. If you are playing regularly, training consistently, your game will improve indefinitely.”

His career was cut short at just 24. Kennedy sustained a head injury in a game against Ipswich and did not play again.

But he had enough time to make an impact in the game, with Australian selectors calling to see how his condition was.

Kris Kahler takes the ball forward for the Devils on Saturday at Albert Park. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

#26 Kris Kahler, rugby league

51 games and one try.

The second-rower got his first break for the Brisbane Broncos in 2002.

Despite playing one game, Kahler moved to down to Canberra had his first season with the Raiders in 2004.

He played 35 games and scored his first try as a professional player.

Petero Civoniceva and Gympie's Kris Kahler. Correne Leitch

Kahler played with the green machine for three seasons and then moved back to the Sunshine State.

The Gympie product was part of the inaugural Gold Coast Titans squad in 2007.

He had a season overseas in the French Rugby League team Pia Donkeys in the Elite One Championship in 2009 and that same year signed with Gateshead Thunder.

That same year he returned to Australia, playing in the Intrust Super Cup for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

After hanging his boots, Kahler did not walk away from the game, coaching Gympie Devils in 2012.

Round one of the Asia Pacific Tennis League at the Kawana Tennis Club - Sunshine Coast player Peter Tramacchi in action. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman

#25 Peter Tramacchi, tennis

One US New Haven tournament win with doubles partner Wayne Arthurs in straight sets 7-6 1-6 6-3.

At his prime in 1999, Tramacchi had a doubles world ranking of 45.

He was a captain and coach of the Australian Junior David Cup team, winning the World Championships in 2007.

The 47-year-old made his debut in 1992 and the next year competed at tournaments in Malaysia and Germany. His love for the sport started at a young age, playing tennis at age eight and reaching the Australian Open Juniors quarter-finals in 1988.

Tramacchi qualified for his first tour match in January 1994 at Adelaide but went down in the first round to Greg Rusedski.

He found inspiration from professional world Swedish No.1s Bjorn Borg and Stefan Edberg and former Czech-American world No.1 Ivan Lendl.

After finishing his career in the early 2000s, Tramacchi devoted his energy into working on junior development in 2010.

Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie. Vanessa Hafner

#24 Carlin Anderson, rugby league

11 Queensland Intrust Super Cup games, five tries and 13 goals.

The young Gympie flyer first came to national attention three-years ago when he helped the Ipswich Jets to the 2015 Queensland Cup and NRL State Championship titles.

That stellar season earned him an NRL contract with the Brisbane Broncos in 2016.

A serious jaw and facial injury sidelined him for an extended period and he didn't crack the NRL.

Carlin Anderson newly signed Cowboys player from Gympie.

North Queensland Cowboys feeder team the Townsville Blackhawks offered Anderson a career last year and he had a stellar season. A serious hand injury robbed the fullback of majority of his maiden season with the Cowboys this year.

"This is my third major setback but hopefully I can come back bigger and better.”

Anderson has another season to run on his contract with the Cowboys next year.

He is on the cusp of an NRL debut if he can steer clear of injury.

Karel McClintock won two gold medas in shot put and hammer at the Australian Masters Title in Adelaide.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

#23 Karel McClintock, athletics

200 medals, 100 gold.

Involved in Gympie athletics for 21 years McClintock, has made her way to the legends list for exceeding in shotput, discus, hammer, javelin and sprints.

She has competed in a number of competitions that have earned her 200 medals across a range of events, half of which are gold.

McClintock added to collection of awards this year, competing in the Gold Coast Pan Pacific Masters Games in November.

Karel McClintock won two gold medas in shot put and hammer at the Australian Masters Title in Adelaide.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Just a few weeks shy of her 58th birthday, she added another gold, three silvers and one bronze to her growing collection.

Taking a love for throwing events, her personal best throw with a 3kg shotput is 10.60 metres.

McClintock spent the first half of this year recovering from injury but she is driven to keep going.

Her love for athletics and her long dedication to the sport, not to mention the astounding accomplishments she has made throughout her sporting career earns her a place on this list.

#22 John Muir, Boxing

Amateur record: 90 fights, 80 wins.

Professional record: 10 fights, seven wins.

A dedicated and talented boxer with an impressive resume built over his colourful career in the mid-20th century, John Muir stands out as one of the Gympie region's all-time greats in the world of combat sports. He took up the sport at just 10 years of age and developed his skills during time spent at the Gympie Youth Club.

He became Wide Bay's featherweight champion for four straight years and claimed 80 wins from 90 amateur bouts.

He fought 10 times professionally and earned seven victories but narrowly avoided a place in the 1958 Australian Commonwealth Games team after being out-boxed by then national champion Gary Cowburn at Festival Hall in Brisbane.

Muir became a bantamweight and soon claimed a Queensland title.

Fighting mostly in the regional circuit, Muir competed against and overcame some of the toughest bush boxers around.

JUST PERFECT: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui scores a double as the junior Kangaroos dominated the New Zealand Kiwis for a 40-24 win. NRL media

#21 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, rugby league

14 games in the Intrust Super Cup for the Easts Tigers and Sunshine Coast Falcons.

He is on the cusp of an NRL debut Fa'asuamaleaui is making great strides towards that dream.

Born in Orange, the second-rower made his debut with the junior Kangaroos, barging his way over the try line to score twice.

CHARGE IN: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui goes to make the tackle on the Burleigh Bears player. QRL Media

The 18-year-old made a name for himself in Widgee and Gympie before being signed up with Melbourne Storm in May 2017.

He has risen through the ranks this year not only representing his country but his state in the under-18s and under 20s Queensland sides.

"Growing up I dreamt of playing at Suncorp. Everyone wants to play for the Maroons and run onto the field in front of your home crowd.”

With a strong build and hard running game, he is hard to stop when he starts charging.