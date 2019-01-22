Gympie's two-time Aussie rep prepares for Bull n Bronc

Horse riding: Gympie's Tamika Dellar has been riding horses since she was a toddler but at this year's Gympie Bull n Bronc there will be a first in the arena.

Dellar changed horses and this will be the first Gympie barrel racing final with Charlie.

"It took us a little bit to click together but we are pretty good now. Charlie has a fast running time,” she said.

"He runs a low 15.09 seconds in the arena but he has the potential to run faster.

"I want to go out there and run my best. A clean, fast run and no drums down.”

The two-time Australian barrel racing representative has been working with Charlie to ensure the two are competitive.

"Coming to the final my horse is the fittest he has been,” Dellar said.

"We have been doing an 8-10km trot five days a week and a few drills every couple of weeks just to keep him at his best and to ensure he doesn't pull anything.”

Dellar had a tough year after she broke her foot in April last year.

"I didn't get the cast off until the end of July but I was still riding in my moon boot,” she said. "Mum did not like me doing that but it happened. I have been riding my whole life and could not stay off a horse for that long.”

Gympie Bull n Bronc will be on Saturday, February 9.

Gates open at 1pm and action starts at 5pm.

Buy tickets online at gympietickets.com.au/

event/bull-n-bronc-2019-8275.