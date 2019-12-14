Gympie’s turtle nesting season just got more exciting

A loggerhead turtle has laid her eggs in a surprising spot at Rainbow Beach.

A BUSY turtle nesting season along Rainbow Beach and the Cooloola Coast just got more exciting, with a large loggerhead turtle laying her eggs in a surprising spot.

The Cooloola Coastcare Association reported a “large turtle” had laid in the middle of one of the beach access tracks near the Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaver’s Hut.

Coastcare president Randy Orwin and co. were quick to respond, roping off the public access area before enlisting the help of Gympie Regional Council workers to install permanent fencing.

Mr Orwin said the council had agreed to leave the area blocked off indefinitely while Coastcare looked at potentially moving the nest to a safer location at a less vulnerable time for the eggs.

“It’s super exciting, everyone’s super excited,” Mr Orwin said. “We’re hoping to use this as an educational moment and print information about turtles and their nesting seasons at the site for locals to look at.”

Mr Orwin said Coastcare would be looking for help in watching over the eggs as they hatch and the turtles make their way back to the water.

He said 11 nests had been discovered in the last two to three weeks, as peak laying season spans through December and January.

That figure is a marked improvement over last summer, after Cyclone Oma caused significant destruction to laying sites.