Gympie's top NAPLAN schools revealed

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Gympie have been revealed following the 2019 results release, with St Patrick's College and Cooloola Christian College taking out top honours for the region.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy, and track progress.

Across the Gympie region, Year 3 and Year 5 students at Cooloola Christian College got an average NAPLAN score of 4686, making it the region's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary school was St Pat's, where the average result was 4550 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Victory College where the school-wide average score was 4418.

The three schools ranked 244th, 396th and 544th respectively out of the 872 participating in the test across the state, with CCC finishing in roughly the top 28 per cent of Queensland schools.

CCC principal Trevor Norman expressed his thanks to the school's teachers for preparing students for the test.

"We are incredibly proud of our teachers and students for achieving these excellent NAPLAN results," Mr Norman said.

"These results are also a demonstration of the strong collaborative effort from parents and families who support and partner with us to help every student achieve their best.

"Our students have consistently performed well in NAPLAN testing over many years thanks to our dedicated teachers who focus on developing essential literacy and numeracy skills, while developing a genuine love of learning with each student.

"We are committed to achieving great results and outcomes for our students, and this is made possible through the incredible community of students, teachers and families we have here at Cooloola Christian College."

In addition to their strong showing amongst the region's primary schools St Patrick's College was Gympie's top performing high school, with its Year 7 and Year 9 students receiving an average NAPLAN score of 5436.

The second best performing high school was James Nash State High School where the average score was 5361, while the third best performing school was CCC, where the average score was 5326.

Those results were good enough to see Gympie's top three finish 220th, 257th and 293rd out of 428 participating Queensland high schools.

St Patrick's College principal Mark Newton said he was pleased to see improved "small snapshot" NAPLAN results, but the test was not the school's priority.

"The College is delighted to note the improvement in student results in NAPLAN, particularly in reading and numeracy," Mr Newton said.

"We attribute this to our dedicated reading program and a maths program that focuses on continually revisiting critical skills.

"Key for us is to ensure that the primary focus is on teaching and learning the Australian Curriculum, as opposed to focusing on the small snapshot provided by NAPLAN.

"This holistic approach is part of our everyday experience for all students and is an integral part of the culture."

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into it.

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.

About half of all schools accessed the test online in May and ACARA plans for all students to take the test online next year. NAPLAN advocates maintain the test is an important way to view student and school progress at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

GYMPIE'S TOP 10 PERFORMING PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Cooloola Christian College: 4686 points

St Patrick's Primary School (Gympie): 4550 points

Victory College: 4418 points

Jones Hill State School: 4383 points

Gympie Central State School: 4347 points

Gympie South State School: 4330 points

Gympie West State School: 4319 points

Chatsworth State School: 4223 points

One Mile State School: 4151 points

Tin Can Bay State School: 4011 points

GYMPIE'S TOP PERFORMING HIGH SCHOOLS

St Patrick's College: 5436 points

James Nash State High School: 5361 points

Cooloola Christian College: 5326 points

Victory College: 5316 points

Gympie State High School: 5070 points