Gympie’s Tesla electric car revolution

FILLING UP: There will be no queues when Gympie's Tesla owners charge their vehicles at new Tesla facilities under the Goldfields Plaza shopping centre. All three of Gympie's Teslas can charge up at once, as Jennifer Hollingworth agreed, when she shared a recharge with fellow Tesla owners Lisa and Warren Polley.

THERE will be no queuing up for Gympie’s three Tesla electric car owners as the Tesla organisation powers up in Gympie.

One of the owners, committed fan Warren Polley, was excited about the installation of four fast-charge electric car “fuel pumps” under Gympie’s Goldfields Plaza shopping centre.

Fellow owner and wife Lisa Polley said she too was a convert to the new electric car era.

“Tesla drivers aren’t just car owners, they’re enthusiasts,” she said.

It is an enthusiasm also shared by Jennifer Hollingworth, who joined the Polleys to try out the new “supercharge” power outlets.

The new installation, carried out by the Tesla organisation over the past few weeks, is already a big hit with the people it is designed to serve, however few of them there are at the moment.

The slight oversupply of recharge facilities means that for the time being, the city’s only three Tesla owners will have their choice of four “supercharging” outlets when they go shopping.

And if they take an hour about their shopping, their cars can take on 700km worth of recharged battery power in that time, according to Mrs Hollingworth.

“We’re off the grid at home,” she said. “If the sun’s shining we can fuel up and they are fabulous cars,” she said.

“I haven’t had to buy fuel for two years,” Mr Polley said, adding that he had solar panels at home and at work, where he runs Polleys Coaches.

“If you buy a Tesla, you get a recharging outlet installed in your home or work, so you can charge up overnight,” he said.

Mrs Hollingworth said her husband Dean, an electrical contractor, was also an enthusiast.

“He loves it, but he’s out in the van all day and I get to drive it,” she said.