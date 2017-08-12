29°
News

Gympie's Sunday remembrance for Vietnam veterans

Arthur Gorrie
| 12th Aug 2017 2:21 PM
A TIME TO REMEMBER: "It's very important for those people who were involved with Long Tan. But for the rest of us, it's our day as well,” says Vietnam Veteran's Gympie Sub-Branch president Ivan Friske.
A TIME TO REMEMBER: "It's very important for those people who were involved with Long Tan. But for the rest of us, it's our day as well,” says Vietnam Veteran's Gympie Sub-Branch president Ivan Friske. Francesca McMackin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VIETNAM Veterans Day commemorations, in Gympie on Sunday will be an early opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made by people who were not acknowledged at the time.

Veterans included conscripts and volunteers, abused on their return by a society which most now recognise was in teh wrong.

Australia was a society that sent them to war, belittled their contribution and denied them the appreciation and benefits which most now see as the legitimate entitlement of all returned service personnel.

Veterans suffered unrecognised post traumatic stress problems, as did their families.

Suicide rates among veterans and their offspring were one tragic sign.

Vietnam Veterans Association Gympie Sub-Branch president Ivan Friske says the one day of the year set aside for Vietnam veterans comes up again on Friday, but the day is traditionally observed in Gympie region on the Sunday before, so most people have more chance to attend.

That is this weekend.

August 18, as Mr Friske points out, was originally called Long Tan Day, to commemorate the enormously significant battle in Vietnam on that date in 1966.

"However, the government in 1987 changed this day to Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day, now shortened to Vietnam Veterans Day.

"Whilst this date is very important to those associated with Long Tan, it is equally important that on this day all Vietnam veterans are acknowledged,” he said.

"Here in Gympie, a memorial service has been held each year since the 1980s.

"whist the actual date of the anniversary is the 18th, the Gympie service is held on the Sunday prior to that, unless the 18th lands on a Sunday.

"This year the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 13, in Memorial Park adjacent to the rotunda, starting at 3pm.

"Vietnam veterans, their families and friends, other ex-service personnel, serving members of the defence forces and members of the public are invited to participate.

"Following the service, those attending are invited to join the afternoon tea served by the Salvation Army,” Mr Friske said.

Early Gympie

WHEN: Sunday August 13

WHERE: Memorial Park rotunda

WHAT: Vietnam Veteran's Day Gympie commemorations.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie ivan friske long tan memorial park vietnam vietnam veterans day

GALLERY: Devil's in the details after disappointing loss

GALLERY: Devil's in the details after disappointing loss

A heartbreaking finish for the 2017 season

Lights, camera, action at Stay at Home Mum

MELBOURNE-BOUND: Mother of two Jody Allen will join TV personality Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum, but it won't be shot at home.

Filming starts in October

Improved traffic safety the crux of highway upgrades

Woondum Rd view of the new highway Section C road works.

A safer, smoother drive for all hopefully

Vigilance urged as chickenpox rumoured in Gympie

Back side of a man who having varicella blister or chickenpox ,isolated on white

How to protect yourself

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Over (the Tasman) Sea(s) act in Gympie

New Zealand Bluesman on tour comes to Gympie

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

2 buy or not 2 buy? Crazy not 2!

8 Grandis Street, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own! This is one nice...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 Sold for...

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

GREENER PASTURES

Lot 1 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This beautiful 7.579ha (18.7 acres) of fully fenced green rolling pastures on the Mary River is now on the market. Situated only 5 minutes from Gympie CBD on...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Cooeeeee !!!! Take a look at this Home !!

7 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Dont miss out on this Bonzer Home !!!! Located just around the corner from the Dolphin Shopping centre is a great location to be in. This super neat and tidy 3...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $435,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Hens Teeth ...including a Shed

33 Acacia Crescent, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie ... $150,000

The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie patch is in ... what a bonus. Gardening water taps are in place at the shed. Excellent block to build on, a...

Corner Block &amp; Excellent Position

11 Batavia Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Neat and tidy home positioned on a 1009m2 corner block. With a verandah out the front and a verandah at the rear to catch those cooling breezes. The kitchen...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage