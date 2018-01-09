Gympie's summer daze set to continue

THE hot start to 2018 will continue this week, with the region continuing to serve up perfect summer holiday weather.

According to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast, temperatures are expected to reach two degrees above average today and tomorrow, cooling off towards the end of the week before jumping back up to 35 on Saturday.

While it may be hot, forecaster Janine Yuasa said an offshore easterly wind blowing back would keep some moisture back on the coastline.

Overall, she said the weather was what you would expect from any Gympie summer.

"It's a fairly normal humidity level for this time of year,” she said.

"We're under the influence of a ridge of high pressure.”

Overnight was also expected to hover around the region's average, with a high of 20 forecast for Thursday and Friday and a temperature of 21 expected on Sunday.

With the weekend still four days away, she said there was always the possibility the high temperature could bring a storm to the region too.

While up to 8mm could fall on Sunday, those looking for a summer drenching across the region may be left disappointed.

"Gympie might be on the edge of it,” Ms Yuasa said.

While the weather may be good for enjoying the outdoors, those who venture past their doors should ensure they cover up, with the UV index sitting at extreme over the course of the week.