Gympie's Stingray sensation reaps rewards of 5-try match

ON YOUR MARKS: New Sunshine Coast Stingray and The Gympie Times Player of the Week Allie Salter.

RUGBY UNION: Rugby wasn't Allie Salter's first love, but the exciting young Gympie athlete has added another string to her sporting bow with selection in the Sunshine Coast Stingrays squad set to aim for state glory next week.

The talented Year 11 St Patrick's College student earned Stingrays selection in an unconventional fashion, missing the chance for a call-up through squad trials due to absence. But a stand-out five-try performance in St Pat's colours when their Under-18 side won the Division 2 Sunshine Coast School Rugby grand final caught some important eyes.

The Stingrays swiftly came calling, and now Salter will join their Rugby Sevens squad to compete for the State Championships on the Gold Coast.

She's had three training sessions since joining, including a trip to the University of Queensland at St Lucia this week.

Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said Salter was an immediate sensation upon giving the game a go as a 15-year-old.

"She's had a great year...you keep forgetting she was 15 years old when she first played for the Hammers,” he said.

"She's been representing in touch, athletics and high jump, everything she touches turns to gold. It's no surprise for us.”

Deployed as a centre or wing in the Sevens formation to make use of her speed and touch football nous, Salter said she rated her Stingrays teammates a big chance for state gold.

"We think we're going to go pretty well. I've heard from them they've been pretty successful in the carnivals leading up to this one, we've got a pretty strong side,” she said.

Salter is the 11th The Gympie Times Player of the Week.