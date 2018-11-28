Gympie's 'Space Girls' to launch tomorrow night

COUNTDOWN: Cindy Vogels and Jazmyn Smith are excited for the launch of Space Girls tomorrow night at Soma Soma Espresso Bar.

COUNTDOWN: Cindy Vogels and Jazmyn Smith are excited for the launch of Space Girls tomorrow night at Soma Soma Espresso Bar. Troy Jegers

A NEW art event, applauding the work of female artists, will kick off tomorrow night called Space Girls.

Starting at 6pm above the Soma Soma Espresso Bar at the top of Mellor St, it promises to be an event unlike any currently on offer.

The brain child of Cindy Vogels, fabric artist, fashion designer and owner of designer clothing label Racy and Lucky, the event will be partnered by Aethete Film and Photography owner and film maker Jazmyn Smith.

Both women are excited to have the opportunity to put on the event for one time only in the rooms above the Soma Soma Espresso Bar.

The newly refurbished apartment will eventually become home to the owners of Soma Soma, but they offered the unique space for the launch of Space Girls.

"This launch event for Space Girls is a fraction of what we hope to see it evolve into over the coming years but even in its formative shape, it already encompasses all we hope to explore,” said Jazmyn Smith.

Ms Smith said the launch will showcase some of the region's prominent female creatives from all genres and mediums of art, sharing their projects, stories and insight into what it means to "take up space” in their particular industry.

These genres include television series, film clips, poetry, photographic exhibitions and a live performance by country music songstress Emma Beau.

There will also be finger food on offer and wine available from the bar.

The events key sponsors are the Bendigo Bank and WINDO (Women Initiating New Directions Org) but several other local businesses have come on board including the Gympie Regional Council, Soma Soma, Racy and Lucky, Aesthete Film and Photography, Your Serenity, Cooloola Colour Graphics and Charmaine Lyons Photography.

Tickets are available at the door (cash or EFTPOS facilities) and cost $10.