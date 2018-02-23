Gympie's secret photography paradise

IT MIGHT be no secret to some that there's wildlife paradise in the heart of Gympie that attracts the keenest of photographers.

Lake Alford, the historical sight that shares its premises with a popular playground, dog park and gold mining museum is a hive of social, feeding and nesting activity for birds.

The lake plays host to 30 different species, including the unique nankeen night-heron that professional bird photographer Jeff Perren captured on a recent visit.

The Sunshine Coast photographer was very pleased with his find at the park he visits a few times a year and says is increasing in diversity.

"It's just such a beautiful park you've got,” he said.

"You never know what you might get there.

"You can get closer to the birds there than you can then anywhere else.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

He said a visit in the morning on the western side would guarantee good action shots, with the ease of moving to the other side of the lake's island.

"I like getting them in flight with twigs in their mouths.”

He said the vibe of the area was another attraction with an obvious sense of pride in how visitors treated the park.

"It's a beautifully done park - it's a magnification park it's a credit to Gympie.”

Plus the odd non-bird lie species makes an appearance he said. On his last visit he was happy to see a mother and daughter rescuing a small group of penny turtles who had found themselves out of water and in the sights of circling crows.

Mr Perren also liked capturing the families of swans, ducks and geese that traditionally inhabit the lake.