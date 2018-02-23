Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jeff Perren behind the lense.
Jeff Perren behind the lense. Jeff Perren
News

Gympie's secret photography paradise

Frances Klein
by
23rd Feb 2018 5:58 AM

IT MIGHT be no secret to some that there's wildlife paradise in the heart of Gympie that attracts the keenest of photographers.

Lake Alford, the historical sight that shares its premises with a popular playground, dog park and gold mining museum is a hive of social, feeding and nesting activity for birds.

The lake plays host to 30 different species, including the unique nankeen night-heron that professional bird photographer Jeff Perren captured on a recent visit.

The Sunshine Coast photographer was very pleased with his find at the park he visits a few times a year and says is increasing in diversity.

"It's just such a beautiful park you've got,” he said.

"You never know what you might get there.

"You can get closer to the birds there than you can then anywhere else.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He said a visit in the morning on the western side would guarantee good action shots, with the ease of moving to the other side of the lake's island.

"I like getting them in flight with twigs in their mouths.”

He said the vibe of the area was another attraction with an obvious sense of pride in how visitors treated the park.

"It's a beautifully done park - it's a magnification park it's a credit to Gympie.”

Plus the odd non-bird lie species makes an appearance he said. On his last visit he was happy to see a mother and daughter rescuing a small group of penny turtles who had found themselves out of water and in the sights of circling crows.

Mr Perren also liked capturing the families of swans, ducks and geese that traditionally inhabit the lake.

birdlife duck ponds lake alford photography
Gympie Times
Perrett: 'Lock in' vegetation maps before 'harsh' laws start

Perrett: 'Lock in' vegetation maps before 'harsh' laws start

News Tony Perrett says time is running out before 'harsh' laws tabled.

ARC makes a big splash as 90,000 pass through gate

ARC makes a big splash as 90,000 pass through gate

News More visit centre in one month than Memorial Pool in a year.

Mayor's bloody shirt in court

Mayor's bloody shirt in court

News Forgotten promise, "illegal” settlement and whose blood was it?

FORBIDDEN: Incest threatens community's integrity

FORBIDDEN: Incest threatens community's integrity

News Incestuous relationship risks "genetic integrity of the community"

Local Partners