Gympie's 'Sad Santa' is back by popular demand!

Barefoot Santa is back by popular demand, spreading cheer and entertaining motorists along the Bruce Highway in Gympie.

Known by many as "the barefoot Santa", Colin Betts is back again, and this year he's giving away more than just a friendly greeting from the side of the road.

With a box full of teddy bears, he's doing his bit to give back to the community as we approach the Christmas season, with the help of the many locals who donated near 100 teddies to his cause.

Barefoot Santa on the Bruce Highway: The Barefoot Santa is counting down the days until Christmas eagerly waving to motorists on the Bruce Highway, Gympie.

Mr Betts now has close to 200 bears to give away to children.

"When I go through town I always have teddies with me to give away.

"A mate is making me a sleigh that I can pull along to keep the teddies in," he said.

Mr Betts has been acting as 'Santa's little brother' for close to 20 years, and has been servicing the Gympie community with Christmas glee, expecting nothing but a smile in return.

Unfortunately in 2016, tragedy struck, causing Mr Betts to lose his beloved dog, along with all his belongings in a house fire that had left him devastated.

"It is still really hard for me.

"I've got back on my feet a little bit... It has taken me this long to get over it," he said holding back tears.

BACK AGAIN: Gympie's very own Santa is back entertaining motorists on the Bruce Highway. Troy Jegers

However, Gympie's very own Santa still needs help looking for work.

"I'll be at Harvey Norman this year, but if anyone knows of anything else going [it would] be appreciated," he said.

Not looking for a handout, our barefoot Santa would just like some extra Christmas work, so he can continue to spread happiness throughout Gympie.

"I'm back by popular demand," he said.

"Every Friday until Christmas, I'll be out here spreading the cheer."