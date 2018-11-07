Gympie's rural, rural residential zones could be redefined

Sharla Watson of Farmer and Sun on her parents farm in Glastonbury loves promoting the Gympie region's fresh produce.

Rural and Rural Residential Values Survey now open for public comment

What do you love about where you live?

Gympie Regional Council is interested in understanding what you value about the rural and/or rural residential area you live in.

The Rural and Rural Residential Values Survey considers the varied land 'values' and opportunities available in the Gympie region, and is now open for public feedback.

Rural land in the Gympie region supports a range of activities; such as farming, tourism, housing, nature conservation, and land and water quality management.

The Gympie region's diverse rural residential areas provide opportunities for people to live in a rural setting, but remain close to schools, shopping centres and the town centre.

The survey also asks participants to consider the strengths of the agricultural industry, and the possible threats to rural and rural residential values and opportunities throughout the region.

This survey is the first step towards Council developing planning policy to manage future rural and rural residential development in the region through the Gympie Regional Council Planning Scheme.

Your feedback will be used to inform the drafting of amendments to the Planning Scheme to reflect the community's aspirations for these areas.

Mick Singh from Goomborin farm happy to see Spring. Renee Albrecht

The survey will be available online between 2 November - 30 November 2018 for comment at gympie.qld.gov.au/haveyoursay.

For those without internet access, or would like to talk directly to the project team, Council will be holding drop-in sessions (which residents may attend at any time) as per below:

Wednesday 21 November at Kilkivan Public Hall, 31 Bligh Street, Kilkivan, any time between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

Thursday 22 November at Imbil Public Hall, 14 Edward Street, Imbil, any time between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday 27 November at Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor Street, Gympie, any time between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

For those who cannot access a computer, hard-copy feedback forms are available at Council's Planning and Development building (29 Channon Street, Gympie 4570).

Hard copy forms may also be downloaded from Council's website and returned to Planning and Development at the above address or mailed to PO Box 155, Gympie, QLD, 4570.

If you have any questions about the survey, please get in touch with Council at 1300 307 800 or email planningscheme@gympie.qld.gov.au.