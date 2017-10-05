Gympie's renovations at five year high

Gympie's renovation values are the highest they've been in five years.

QUEENSLAND is in the midst of a record renovation revolution, and Gympie has joined the party with a 26% increase in the total value of of renovations over the past five years.

According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, $120.69million worth of renovations were approved in Queensland in August, breaking the record $118.8million which had been set the month before.

Master Builders Queensland ABS data reports that in the 2016-2017 financial year, $11.75million in renovations were approved in the Gympie-Cooloola region, up 12% on the previous financial year.

The 2012-2013 financial year total was $9.27million.

Gympie builder Shane Rice said the growing market was playing a large role in master builders' ability to keep afloat.

"I think that most of the master builders are surviving on this renovation work,” Mr Rice said.

"I'm always getting phone calls.”

Since the start of the this holiday-shortened week, Mr Rice had already fielded calls about potential work on three bathrooms.

He had already renovated three other bathrooms in the past few weeks, as well as two "good-sized” extensions and a range of smaller projects.

Mr Rice said the trend was no doubt influenced by people being satisfied by their properties.

"People may be halfway through their mortgage in a house 20 or 30-years-old, and it's a pretty good quality home,” he said.

"Not everyone wants a project-built home.”

It was a trend that carpenter and builder Brian Baden also saw in the region.

Mr Baden has worked on a number of Queenslanders in the past few months, although he was aware of there were still builders renovating modern bathrooms.

He said people were looking to keep the character of the older buildings while enjoying more modern living space inside.

Having spent 25 years in the Gympie building industry, Mr Baden said the region was in the midst of one of the best he had seen for renovation work and a welcome shift from the recent climate.

"It was a bit bad about 12 months ago, but now everything's going well,” he said.

"We're going from renovation to renovation.”